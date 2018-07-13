‘Big Bang Theory’ Emmy Nomination ‘Inadvertently Left Off’ by TV Academy

The Big Bang Theory has racked up dozens of awards and more than 200 nominations across its 11 seasons and 255 episodes. So when the nominations for the 70th Annual Emmy Awards were announced on Thursday morning and there was no sign of the CBS comedy, fans were left puzzled.

It turns out this was a mistake on The Television Academy’s behalf. According to a statement from the organization, the show was nominated for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for Mark Cendrowski’s work on the “The Bow Tie Asymmetry” episode, which famously saw Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) get married.

“Voting in the Emmy category of Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series resulted in seven nominees,” the statement read. “One of the nominees, ‘The Big Bang Theory’s’ episode ‘The Bow Tie Symmetry,’ directed by Mark Cendrowski, was inadvertently left off various Television Academy communications platforms during today’s nomination activities.”

The show was also nominated for multi-camera picture editing for a comedy series and technical direction, camera work and video control for a series. The series was not nominated for any acting or directing Emmys in 2017. In 2016, it picked up a number of nominations, including three for Outstanding Guest Actor/Actress.

Kunal Nayyar, who plays Rajesh Koothrappali (Raj) on the series, responded to the news on Twitter by writing “Go Mark Cendrowski! Best director ever!”

The other nominations for the category include Donald Glover and Hiro Murai’s work on Atlanta, Bill Hader for Barry, Jesse Peretz for the Netflix series GLOW, Amy Sherman-Palladino on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Mike Judge on Silicon Valley.

The HBO series Game of Thrones led the awards show in nominations with 22 following its penultimate season. Both Westworld and Saturday Night Live were close behind with 21.

Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow on Thrones, said in an interview with BBC Radio 2 on Tuesday that he had recently finished filming.

“I actually just wrapped on Thursday last week,” Harington said, according to TIME. “It’s been this amazing journey, and I kind of said to them in my wrap speech that it’s always been more than a job. It’s like they were a family and it was my life.”

“I’ve loved every minute,” he added. “I’ve been quite emotional the last week, thinking about having ended, having finished it.”

According to the New York Times, Netflix broke a huge record with its 112 total nominations, knocking off HBO as the most nominated network after 17 consecutive years.