‘The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco Open to Reboot Show in a Year

The Big Bang Theory comes to an end this season, but series star Kaley Cuoco is so not ready for the ride to be over that she’s already open to a reboot.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight‘s Nancy O’Dell on the red carpet at last night’s Golden Globes, Cuoco admitted that she’s not ready to leave the series at the end of its 12th season this May and while she knows the show will have a long second life thanks to reruns, she’s totally ready for a reboot — next year.

“Everyone’s doing rebooting,” Cuoco said. “We might as well do it in, like, a year!”

A reboot so close to the end of the popular CBS series seems pretty unlikely, though, and Cuoco went on to admit that by the time filming for the final episode arrives, she and her Big Bang co-stars will likely be very emotional.

“I was laughing,” she said. “I was like, ‘How are we gonna shoot that last episode?’ I was hoping we were gonna pre-shoot a lot of it ’cause I think there are gonna be a lot of tears. It’s gonna be tough, it’s gonna be a lot of emotions and I love our crew. I just love the people that we’re with every day so, you know, all good things come to an end.

“Everyone is still madly in love with each other. We’re all OK with the choice. We’ve just grown up together, so it’s our adult decision.”

Cuoco’s comments aren’t the first time the actress, who plays Penny on the series, has said that she isn’t quite ready to say goodbye. Last fall she told Extra that she would have done 20 more years of the series. She also noted that while she had “heard nothing” about potential spinoffs, she would work with co-creator and producer Chuck Lorre again in a heartbeat.

“If he called me and said, ‘Let’s do something’ tomorrow, I would do anything with him,” she said.

As for Cuoco’s post-Big Bang projects, fans will get to hear the actress take on another beloved character — Harley Quinn for DC Universe’s upcoming Harley Quinn animated series. Fans got their first chance to hear Cuoco as Harley in a surprise first look at the series revealed during a screening of the Titans pilot during New York City Comic Con last October. That series is expected to debut on the DC Universe streaming service in October.

The Big Bang Theory airs Mondays on CBS.