‘Black Mirror’ Season 4 Is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

The fourth season of Black Mirror has finally arrived on Netflix, and critics are loving it just about as much as they did the last.

Not even 12 hours after the new installment was released online it achieved Certified Fresh status on Rotten Tomatoes. At the time of writing this article, Black Mirror Season 4 has a 93% score from a total of 46 reviews.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In order to gain the Certified Fresh label, a TV season needs to maintain at least a 75 percent rating after at least 20 reviews have been counted. At least five of those reviews need to come from “Top critics.”

Of the 46 critics whose reviews were counted on Rotten Tomatoes, 43 of them were positive. Only three critics chose to give the new season a “rotten” review. After compiling the reviews, the site gave Black Mirror Season 4 the following consensus:

“Black Mirror proves with its fourth season that the series still has ample source material to terrify fans with technology that is now — or soon could become — an integral part of our lives.”

The new season of the sci-fi anthology series consists of six different episodes, all of which take a satirical, and often terrifying look at the problems facing our society. One episode of Season 4, “USS Callister,” is modeled after the original Star Trek series, while “Hang the DJ” dives into the growing world of online dating apps.

All four seasons of Black Mirror are currently streaming on Netflix.