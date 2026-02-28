Netflix’s Returning Thriller Series Suffers Huge Audience Drop, Despite 73M Hours Viewed in Just 4 Days

It seems this returning Netflix thriller is struggling to recapture its early success, failing to recreate what made its initial foray into the spotlight so successful. And now, its third season has lost 40% of its Season 2 opening audience, leaving the series floundering even as it initially took the #2 spot on the Netflix Top 10 Most Watched list upon its release. And while its current numbers aren’t terrible, per se, a drop from 13.9 million viewers is significant.

The third season of The Night Agent, once wildly popular on the platform and having held the #10 spot on its Most Popular English TV list, centers on Agent Peter Sutherland as he takes and assignment that requires him to track down a young treasury agent who fled to Istanbul with sensitive government intel after killing his boss. Falling farther down the rabbit hole, Peter finds himself in the center of a dark-money network as he does everything he can to avoid assassins and a relentless journalist. Forced to work together, Peter and the agent do everything they can to uncover secrets and grudges that threaten not only their lives, but also bring the government to its knees.

The Night Agent Failed to Live Up to Expectations—But Not How You Think

Opinions on where the series went wrong are mixed, but more than a few viewers think Season 2 was the linchpin and that the third season is actually a return to what made The Night Agent so good in the first place—that it was the bad taste left behind by Season 2 that had viewers reticent to return, even if reviews are promising so far. “Season 2 was genuinely so bad that I’m in no rush to watch Season 3,” said one fan. Another followed up with, “I wonder why this happens to every show now. A great Season 1 and an awful Season 2. Despite both being made by the exact same people and using the same writers. It makes no sense, but it’s 90% of all shows now.”

But even with the disappointing numbers, there’s still hope, and a lot of series’ fans have no interest in clowning on the show for a poor showing in its second season—Season 3 is just that good, reminding fans of what they loved so much about the first season. “After S2, went in with a low expectation for S3…after? Give me S4. Well done. Also left it pretty open-ended, and the possibility to maybe reconnect with Rose with his time off? I don’t think he necessarily needs a love interest, but they brought her up quite a few times this season,” said one user, defending the series from those who enjoy hating for the sake of it.

What are your thoughts on Season 3 of The Night Agent?