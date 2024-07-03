Black Panther: Eyes of Wakanda Is Animated Series Most Tied to MCU, Teases Marvel TV Head

Eyes of Wakanda is the Marvel Animation series most tied to the MCU according to Marvel’s head of television. Brad Winderbaum talked about the Black Panther show with Marvel’s Official Podcast this morning. In his comments, he teased the ways that Eyes of Wakanda interacts with the past of Wakanda to inform the present of the fan-favorite MCU setting. The mantle of the Black Panther has been passed down for generations at this point. So, any series that covered that long history of people to don the costume of the Black Panther would be fascinating. Marvel Studios knows how popular the property remains. Also, as the waits between movie appearances grows for every character, Eyes of Wakanda will be a nice way to give fans some connecting stories along with excellent stand-alone stuff like X-Men ’97. The Marvel TV head explains more right here.

“Eyes of Wakanda, more than any other show we’re doing in animation, ties directly into the MCU,” Winderbaum told the hosts. “This is a story about Wakandan history. It’s produced by Ryan Coogler and directed by Todd Harris who is one of our longtime storyboard artists who I first met when he designed the Hulk vs. Thor fight in Ragnarok.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Eyes of Wakanda links directly to the MCU.

“It’s an awesome show. The action is insane and the storytelling is fantastic. It’s both about the history of Wakanda, but also expands into the greater MCU at different time periods,” the executive smirked. “If you’re a fan of the movies, I think this show is going to be a real treat.”

What Else Is Going On With Black Panther At Marvel?

Letitia Wright hints at some Black Panther developments.

It’s been two years since Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit the big screen. Ryan Coolger and the principal players involved all mentioned needing a moment to reflect after their big send-off for Chadwick Boseman. However, little things like Eyes of Wakanda signal some more movement for the Black Panther franchise. The rumored Okoye series might not be happening now. Just last week, Letitia Wright said “things were happening” over at Marvel. It’s clear the new Black Panther can’t say much about the future. But, with Avengers 5 set to film next year, it’s a good bet that we would see Shuri along with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes whenever that movie releases.

On the topic of Black Panther 3, Marvel producer Nate Moore gave his own estimation right when Wakanda Forever released. The executive told Collider that it’s really up to fan response. Judging by that lofty box office total, it seems like the viewers are interested in Wakanda and its future. Now, it will be down to Marvel Studios to announce the new entry whenever Coogler has a free moment with all those projects on his plate.

“That’s a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question,” Moore explained “We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan’s really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we’ve floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we’re a bit superstitious in that way. We don’t want to count our chickens, because you never know what’s going to happen.”

Are you intrigued by Eyes of Wakanda? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!