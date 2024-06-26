Black Panther Star Letitia Wright Teases Shuri's MCU Return: "There's a Lot Coming Up"

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright addressed returning for Black Panther 3. The Shuri actress hasn't appeared since the sequel a couple of years ago. Talking to The View, Wright quietly said, "There are a lot of things coming up." Make of that what you will as rumors about there being more than 60 Marvel characters in Avengers 5 bubble on the Internet. Also of note is the fact that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the second-highest grossing movie of The Multiverse Saga behind Spider-Man: No Way Home. There's virtually no way to have the Avengers reassemble against a threat that would endanger the world without the Black Panther showing upin some capacity. However, the Shuri actress isn't about to let the cat out of the bag.

"If it's, uh, let's just say, let's just say..." Wright pondered before going further. "I would like to continue with Shuri. She's one of my favorite characters, such a blessing, honestly, I kid you not. I'm so grateful for her."

(Photo: Letitia Wright hints at some Black Panther developments. - Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images)

Black Panther 3 has not been officially announced by Marvel Studios. In fact, they've been very careful not to say exactly what's going on with the franchise right now. (One interesting take on this could be seeing Wright's character again in Eyes of Wakanda later this year. The animated Marvel series has largely flown under the radar.) San Diego Comic-Con is just about a month away and that should bring some answers about the later parts of Phase 5 and 6 of Marvel Studios' Multiverse Saga. Has anyone talked to Ryan Coogler? Perhaps Wright knows something we don't and that's the reason for her treading so lightly here? At any rate, it's interesting timing to be sure.

What's Next For Black Panther?

(Photo: Black Panther Wakanda Forever still has a sequel coming. - Marvel Entertainment)

Well, as previously stated, Eyes of Wakanda hits Disney+ this year. But, as the road to Avengers: Secret Wars winds on, people are going to want a Black Panther 3. (Disney has even whispered about a possible Disneyland addition making use of Wakanda theming.) Collider asked Marvel profucer Nate Moore about the plans for another dip into the world of Black Panther back when Wakanda Forever first released. The creative executive said that it was largely down to fan reception to the film. Despite some loud people online, the box office performance and the streaming performance of the last entry on Disney+ should have the door for Black Panther 3 firmly open.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Moore said when asked about another sequel to the successful franchise. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

