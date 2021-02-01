Black Panther: Ryan Coogler's New Disney Deal Includes Other "Select MCU Shows"

✖

The Black Panther corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding. While deep in development on Black Panther 2, filmmaker Ryan Coogler and his Proximity Media production company managed to ink a new overall deal that will keep Coogler at the House of Mouse for five more years. Announced in a press release by Disney, Coogler's deal includes at least one Black Panther-based Disney+ series focused on the "Kingdom of Wakanda." But that's not all.

The release also specifically states Coogler will work closely with Marvel Studios on "select MCU shows for Disney+," suggesting he'll oversee additional shows on top of seeing Kingdom of Wakanda come to fruition.

"It’s an honor to be partnering with The Walt Disney Company. Working with them on Black Panther was a dream come true," Coogler and his team say in the press release. "As avid consumers of television, we couldn’t be happier to be launching our television business with Bob Iger, Dana Walden and all the amazing studios under the Disney umbrella. We look forward to learning, growing, and building a relationship with audiences all over the world through the Disney platforms."

He adds, "We are especially excited that we will be taking our first leap with Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and their partners at Marvel Studios where we will be working closely with them on select MCU shows for Disney+. We’re already in the mix on some projects that we can't wait to share."

Throughout the entire release, it's pretty clear Coogler and his team have multiple irons in the fire at Marvel Studios, and it's just a matter of time before more projects are unveiled to the public. Until then, however, speculation will run rampant as to what the other shows can be.

Some might expect Coogler to be the one to bring Namor into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so perhaps one of the shows will be based in and around Atlantis. Perhaps Coogler has plans for a character like Doom, another villain many have speculated to potentially be a part of Black Panther 2. Should that be the case, maybe we'll see a Latveria-based show as well, for whatever reason.

Black Panther 2 is currently set for release on July 8, 2022.

What other characters or teams would you like to see Coogler involved with? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Cover photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney