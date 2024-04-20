Disney+ to Drop Surprise Bluey Episode

Bluey fans young and young at heart are in for a sweet "Surprise". It turns out that rumors of an additional episode following last week's 28-minute "The Sign" were in fact true and on Sunday, April 21st, an unexpected episode — appropriately titled "Surprise" will debut on Disney+. According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Surprise" will arrive on Disney+ at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT on Sunday. It will also air at 10 a.m. ET/7a.m. PT on Disney Junior and will follow a half hour later on Disney Channel. The episode is set to air multiple times over the day.

The episode's official description reads: "Bluey and Bingo want dad to play two different games, so dad tries to play both at the same time." The episode comes just one week after the 28-minute special episode "The Sign" which marked an emotional turning point for the beloved series. "The Sign" saw the Heeler family dealing with the possibility of selling their home and moving to another city among other changes to their family life as well as a big wedding for Uncle Rad and Frisky. The episode had served as the end of Season 3 of Bluey and also seemingly marked the end of new episodes for the critically acclaimed series for an indeterminate amount of time. However, this new episode seems to confirm that there are more Bluey stories to be told as well as reinforce something series producer Sam Moor recently told the BBC about the future for Bluey following "The Sign".

"No, it is not the end for Bluey," Moor said. "I'm sure we have many more surprises in store for you. We have more in store and we are thinking what would be next."

Series creator Joe Brumm has also indicated that going forward, there could be changes for Bluey in the future, potentially even more longer episodes, depending on how people receive "The Sign".

"I'm loving going longer on 'The Sign', and I'd love to try to go longer – I definitely would not rule that out," Bummer said, hinting that even a Bluey movie isn't off the table. "That's why I'm very interested to see how "The Sign" goes down with the audience. Obviously, it's four times as long as a normal episode. Will the audience accept a stint with a longer story?"

The surprise episode of Bluey, appropriately named "Surprise", debuts on Disney+ on Sunday, April 21st.