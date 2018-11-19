Bob Barker Rushed to Hospital Due to Back Pain

Former television host Bob Barker has been rushed to the hospital due to persistent back pains. According to TMZ, the iconic television personality was sent by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center earlier today because of back pain.

The news outlet went on to report that they’ve spoken with his manager, who told them that Barker is in doing better “now that he’s under a doctor’s care.” The former host of The Price Is Right has suffered from back pains from a fall last year that required hospitalization.

Barker first took the reins of The Price Is Right when CBS picked up a revival of the series in 1972. He continued hosting the show through 2007, making it the longest-tenured daytime game show to ever air in North America.

Shortly after his retirement from hosting in June 2017, CBS announced Drew Carey would take over hosting duties later that fall. Since retiring, Barker has appeared on the show three times — the first being an episode that first aired on April 16, 2009 in order to promote Priceless Memories, his new autobiography.

The legendary host returned a second time when the show was celebrating his 90th birthday while the third appearance came during an April Fools’ Day switch during an episode that aired on April 1, 2015.

Outside of hosting The Price is Right, and a handful of other game shows during his career, Barker has appeared in several television shows and movies. Most notably, he played himself on the classic Adam Sandler-led comedy Happy Gilmore.

He managed to appear on a few episodes of the NBC sitcom Something So Right in the late 1990s before turning to voice acting, where he lent his voice, portraying himself, for an episode of Futurama and three episodes of Family Guy.

Our thoughts are with Bob at the time and we wish him a speedy recovery!