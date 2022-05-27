Bob's Burgers Serves Up a Wave of Funko Pops From The Movie

The Emmy award-winning animated series Bob's Burgers is fresh off a movie release, and a 13th season on Fox is all but guaranteed. Given the success of the show, the lack of Funko Pop releases for fans has been a bit of a head scratcher. There was a Pride release in 2021, but the rest of the lineup was released between 2015 and 2018. Today, Funko got back on the Bob's Burgers bandwagon with a full collection of Pop figures that are inspired by scenes from the movie. Needless to say, Bikini Burger Linda and Band Gene are must-haves.

A full breakdown of the new Bob's Burgers Funko Pops can be found below along with pre-order links. Note that US shipping at Entertainment Earth is free on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22. Exclusives are highlighted.

The Bob's Burgers Moviesis streaming on both HBO Max and Hulu, and can be purchased on Blu-ray now. A synopsis for the film reads:

The Bob's Burgers Movie story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers' plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.