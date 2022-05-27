Bob's Burgers Serves Up a Wave of Funko Pops From The Movie

By Sean Fallon

bobs-burgers-movie-funko-pops.jpg

The Emmy award-winning animated series Bob's Burgers is fresh off a movie release, and a 13th season on Fox is all but guaranteed. Given the success of the show, the lack of Funko Pop releases for fans has been a bit of a head scratcher.  There was a Pride release in 2021, but the rest of the lineup was released between 2015 and 2018. Today, Funko got back on the Bob's Burgers bandwagon with a full collection of Pop figures that are inspired by scenes from the movie. Needless to say, Bikini Burger Linda and Band Gene are must-haves. 

A full breakdown of the new Bob's Burgers Funko Pops can be found below along with pre-order links. Note that US shipping at Entertainment Earth is free on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22. Exclusives are highlighted. 

0comments

The Bob's Burgers Moviesis streaming on both HBO Max and Hulu, and can be purchased on Blu-ray now. A synopsis for the film reads:

The Bob's Burgers Movie story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers' plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.

Start the Conversation

of