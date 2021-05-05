New Funko Pride 2021 Pops: Star Wars, Marvel, Disney, and More

Last year, Funko released a wave of Pop figures in support of the It Gets Better Project and the LGBTQ+ community. Not surprisingly, the rainbow-colored Batman, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Hello Kitty Pride Pops were a big hit, and we expect the same to be the case for the amazing new Pride Month 2021 lineup that includes fan favorites from Star Wars, Marvel, and Disney. UPDATE: Diamond Collection Ursula Hot Topic exclusive Pride Pop is now up for pre-order.

The new Pride Funko Pop wave includes a rainbow Star Wars Stormtrooper, Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers, Marvel's Deadpool, and Wall-E, Stitch, and Mickey Mouse from Disney. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now. Minnie, Goofy, and BB-8 Pride Pop figures were also announced as upcoming Funko exclusives. The Disney Pop figures were released part of a full collection of Pride 2021 Disney items that you can order right here at shopDisney. The collection includes everything from t-shirts and masks to plush.

Once again, Funko has paired their new Pride Funko Pops with a donation to the It Gets Better Project. Disney will also be donating to organizations that support LGBTQ+ communities. A full list can be found at RainbowDisneyCollection.com. Here's what they had to say about the partnership last year:

"Our FUNKO PRIDE POP! collection is a celebration of inclusivity and acceptance. Funko supports the LGBTQ+ community and rejects intolerance and discrimination. At Funko, FUN is for EVERYONE! A donation from Funko has also been made to the It Gets Better Project, an organization that uplifts, empowers, and connects LGBTQ+ youth around the globe, in support of this program. The It Gets Better Project inspires people to share their stories and remind the next generation of LGBTQ+ youth that hope is out there, and it will get better."

