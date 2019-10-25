BoJack Horseman’s Final Season Now on Netflix

The beginning of the end has arrived. Netflix‘s beloved animated series, BoJack Horseman, is now in its very last season, which was partly released on the streaming service Friday morning. It was revealed in September that the critically acclaimed series would be coming to an end following its sixth season. However, that final installment is being split up into two separate parts in order to extend the story a little bit. So when we say that Season 6 of BoJack Horseman was “partly released,” we mean that the first half is available to stream now.

Eight brand new episodes of BoJack have now been made available to stream on Netflix. Another eight episodes will make up the second half of the season, and they’ll arrive on January 31, 2020. So in just a few months, the story will actually be over.

Fans were undoubtedly disappointed to hear the news of BoJack‘s final season, as were members of the show’s cast and crew. Aaron Paul, who plays Todd on the series, took to Twitter after the show’s ending was announced to tell fans that he was disappointed about the decision.

“We had a wonderful time making BoJack,” Paul wrote in the tweet. “Couldn’t be more proud. Fell in love with these characters just like everyone else did but sadly Netflix thought it was time to close the curtains and so here we are. They gave us a home for 6 beautiful years. Nothing we could do about it.”

Netflix has been ending quite a few long-running shows in recent months, including Grace & Frankie, GLOW, and Dear White People.

