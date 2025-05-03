10 Best Shows on Apple TV+ to Binge in One Weekend

Apple TV+ has some of the best original content in the streaming world, and many of its TV series are perfect for a weekend binge. Since its launch in 2019, Apple TV+ has slowly but surely built up its TV library to include a wide array of genres. From top-notch sci-fi titles like For All Mankind and Severance to comedy greats such as Ted Lasso and Dickinson, the streaming service’s original series rank among the best in TV. Nonetheless, sometimes audiences are on the hunt for a limited series or short multi-season show that can be binged in just a couple of days. Apple TV+ offers an outstanding selection of compelling dramas, comedies, and sci-fi titles to fulfill subscribers’ craving for a quick binge watch. The following 10 Apple TV+ series are excellent, and they make for an easy binge over a single weekend.

Silo

Silo‘s captivating dystopian world and riveting story cements it as one of the best sci-fi shows on TV. Based on the book series written by Hugh Howey, Silo takes place in a post-apocalyptic future where humans live in underground silos to evade Earth’s toxic atmosphere. Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson), a skilled engineer in her silo’s mechanical sector, drives the series’ plot, as a murder investigation triggers a chain reaction of groundbreaking revelations, and eventually, rebellion.

Silo‘s superb world-building and edge-of-your-seat drama are elevated by Ferguson’s lead performance, while fellow main cast members Tim Robbins, Chinaza Uche, Steve Zahn, and more deliver standout character portrayals. An original work of sci-fi with traits reminiscent of The Hunger Games, Fallout, and Snowpiercer, Silo boasts an intricate narrative with plenty of unexpected twists and turns. Silo‘s two released seasons are comprised of 20 total episodes, making for a lengthy weekend binge that will keep viewers glued to their screens.

Severance

Severance is another brilliant addition to the category of Apple TV+ original sci-fi shows. The show revolves around a procedure that enables people to separate their professional and personalities from each other, dividing their memories into distinct work and home personas. Mark Scout (Adam Scott) and his co-workers, who have undergone the procedure, begin a self-discovery journeys that see them grapple with what severance has done to their lives and uncover dark secrets about Lumon Industries, the company they work for.

Through two seasons, Severance has produced remarkable television, defined by first-rate visuals, heart-pounding suspense, and memorable characters. Severance‘s expertly-constructed narrative never reveals too much at once, allowing viewers to absorb themselves into the series and generate endless theories based on the tiniest of details.

Defending Jacob

Apple TV+ subscribers looking for a binge-able limited series should look no further than Defending Jacob. An adaptation of William Landay’s 2012 novel of the same title, the show follows Assistant District Attorney Andy Barber (Chris Evans), whose teenage son Jacob (Jaeden Martell) has been accused of murdering his classmate. Defending Jacob is far more than a simple murder mystery, as its questioning of suspicion in the absence of evidence and nurture vs. nature take the story in surprising directions.

A psychological thriller that throws one hair-raising development after another at its audience, Defending Jacob contains well-paced drama and suspense. Evans, Martell, and Michelle Dockery are a forceful trio as Defending Jacob‘s central family, and J.K. Simmons’ small role is one to remember. The limited series dials up its tension with each passing episode, concluding with an absolute gut punch that will shock viewers.

Black Bird

Apple TV+’s Black Bird takes inspiration from true events detailed in James “Jimmy” Keene’s 2010 autobiographical novel. In the limited series, Jimmy (Taron Edgerton) begins serving a 10-year prison sentence and is offered a deal that would make him a free man a lot sooner. All he has to do is transfer to a facility for the criminally insane and get inmate Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser) to admit to the murders of 14 women.

Black Bird is as good as true crime dramas get, as Jimmy’s befriending of Larry leads to some intriguing developments and revelations across the show’s six episodes. Well-written and vastly unpredictable, Black Bird‘s compelling story demands to be binged in one or two sittings. Edgerton is dynamic as the charismatic and determined Jimmy, while Hauser brings an impressive sense of humanity to the alleged serial killer. After hours of gripping TV, audiences will be left satisfied at the end of Black Bird.

Lessons in Chemistry

Lessons in Chemistry also figures among Apple TV+’s extraordinary lineup of miniseries. Based on Bonnie Garmus’ novel of the same name, Lessons in Chemistry takes place in the 1950s and ’60s and chronicles Elizabeth Zott’s (Brie Larson) rise from a chemistry lab technician to the host of her own cooking TV show with a focus on the science behind culinary arts. The heartwarming narrative takes viewers on a journey through Elizabeth’s past and present lives, as she grapples with gender discrimination, personal tragedies, and professional triumphs.

Over the course of its eight episodes, Lessons in Chemistry generates heartwarming and tear-jerking moments with a level of thought rarely seen on TV. Through its alluring group of characters, the series expertly addresses the gender and racial oppression of the time period. Larson is at the top of her game in Lessons of Chemistry, radiating humor and emotional depth with ease. The show’s short length enables Apple TV+ subscribers to start and finish Lessons in Chemistry in two days or less, as this enjoyable story won’t fail to enchant all who watch it.

Five Days at Memorial

Harrowing drama and real-life events collide in Apple TV+’s Five Days at Memorial, which adapts Sheri Fink’s 2013 nonfiction book of the same title. The miniseries depicts the devastating events that took place at Memorial Hospital in New Orleans during and in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. When the deadly storm surge takes out all of the hospital’s power and leaves patients and staff stranded at the hospital, everyone struggles to outlast the disaster and difficult decisions are made.

Five Days at Memorial‘s story grows more devastating as it progresses, as blistering heat, lack of supplies, and an absence of government support leaves Memorial Hospital’s occupants desperate. Like its source material, the series shines a light on the failures of the state and federal governments’ response to Hurricane Katrina, which took over 1,000 lives. Vera Farmiga, Cherry Jones, and Cornelius Smith Jr. are among the standout performers, as they flawlessly capture the healthcare workers’ strife. Those who watch Five Days at Memorial won’t soon forget it, as its eight episodes sonstruct a detailed timeline of events surrounding the disaster. Even though the limited series is a somber viewing experience, it remains an important one.

Foundation

Apple TV+ loosely adapts Isaac Asimov’s famous sci-fi novels in Foundation. Set in a futuristic galaxy ruled by a genetic dynasty, the show centers on a variety of characters in this complex world. One prominent figure, Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) uses psychohistory to predict the Empire’s eventual demise and establishes an independent colony known as the Foundation to ensure humanity has the ability to start anew. The Foundation faces a fair amount of resistance, and a massive power struggles threatens to tear the galaxy apart.

Foundation‘s first season begins slowly and may be too convoluted for some, however, sticking with the series will pay off because Season 2 emphatically rights the ship. Boasting exciting action, fascinating characters, and gorgeous visual effects, Foundation has emerged as a standout sci-fi show. Even though a multitude of differences exist between the novels and the TV series, Foundation honors its source material through its strong political themes and intricate world-building. Those who love intelligent sci-fi will enjoy delving into Foundation‘s 20 released episodes over a weekend in the near future before Season 3 comes out.

Manhunt

History buffs with a free weekend need to binge Manhunt on Apple TV+. Set in 1865, the miniseries chronicles U.S. Secretary of War Edwin Stanton’s (Tobias Menzies) all-hands-on-deck effort to catch Abraham Lincoln’s (Hamish Linklater) assassin, John Wilkes Booth (Anthony Boyle). Manhunt depicts the assassination itself and alternates between Booth’s attempts to evade authorities while escaping to the South and Stanton’s relentless pursuit of him.

Manhunt turns real history into engrossing television, as the limited series engaging lively script produces suspense through all seven episodes. Menzies commands the drama by impressively communicating Stanton’s love for his country and his president, which compel him to ruthlessly hunt Booth. In the role of Booth, Boyle provides a devilish portrayal of the racism and hatred that motivated the man’s assassination of Lincoln. Manhunt‘s outstanding set designs and costumes make for an immersive viewing experience that accurately represents the time period. Those who enjoy dramatized accounts of major historical events have to add Manhunt to their watchlist.

Masters of the Air

In the realm of historical dramas on Apple TV+, Masters of the Air reigns supreme. The scripted World War II limited series comes from Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, who previously produced HBO’s Band of Brothers and The Pacific. Masters of the Air is just as riveting as its predecessors, as its storyline centers on the 100th Bomb Group aka the “Bloody Hundreth” during their European Theater campaign.

Masters of the Air‘s all-star cast features noteworthy performances from Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Barry Keoghan, and so many more across the show’s nine episodes. Horrifying air combat sequences with piercing sound and gruesome violence define Master of the Air‘s action. On the drama side, the series doesn’t disappoint either, as viewers see each character’s professional and personal journeys develop away from the heat of battle. A worthy companion to Spielberg and Hanks’ war drama series, Masters of the Air is guaranteed to thrill, haunt, and impact all audiences. Spending a weekend binging the Apple TV+ miniseries will be well worth it.

The Studio

Apple TV+’s new comedy series, The Studio, is co-created by and starring Seth Rogen. The show fixates on Matt Remick, the newly promoted head of Continental Studios. Matt tries to balance his passion for the art of filmmaking and the demands of a major studio trying to turn the biggest profit possible, while his freshness in the role leads him to commit some outrageous blunders.

The Studio satirizes the current state of Hollywood with intelligent, laugh-out-loud humor. From on-set mishaps, to bizarre behind-the-scenes meetings with filmmakers and actors, Matt’s journey as a studio head takes him through all kinds of experiences. Consistently hilarious and featuring tons of celebrity cameos, The Studio is one of the best new shows of 2025. As of now, seven out of 8 episodes of The Studio Season 1 episodes have aired, and their short run times make them a breeze to binge in a day.

All of these titles are available to stream on Apple TV+.