Beloved Adult Swim Series Arrives on New Streaming Service After Leaving HBO Max

Warner Bros Discovery has been going through some changes lately, with HBO Max being a prime example of a platform that has been making shifts to its library as a result. In recent days, beloved Cartoon Network favorites such as Teen Titans, The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, and Ed, Edd n’ Eddy were all removed from WB’s streaming service. Unfortunately, Adult Swim wasn’t safe from seeing some of its biggest shows removed from HBO Max as major examples like The Shivering Truth, The Venture Bros, and Squidbillies departed the platform. Luckily, one major Adult Swim show has been granted a new lease on life on a new streaming service, according to the series creator.

Metalocalypse, one of Adult Swim’s biggest original series, is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The news was shared by series creator Brendon Small, who has been adamant that the show has reached its end but still tours the country from time to time to belt out Dethklok’s impressive metal library. While all four seasons are available on Amazon, the recent series finale, Metalocalypse: Army of The Doomstar, can only be found on HBO Max, meaning you’ll have to do some streaming service hopping to watch the entire Dethklok affair.

Dethklok’s Origin

Metalocalypse first premiered in 2006 from creators Brendon Small and Tommy Blacha, following the gory, black comedy as Dethklok effectively ruled the world with their music. On top of creating hilarious songs that are still played to this day, the death metal band had an impact on their world that would see them come into conflict with world governments and secret cabals looking to either stop their rocking reign or utilize it for their own gain. Small has gone on record in the past regarding his initial disappointment in the Adult Swim series being canceled, but was satisfied with the final film that brought Dethklok’s story to a close.

In Metalocalypse: Army of The Doomstar, all the members of Dethklok escaped with their lives and were given the “happiest ending” that they could probably hope for. Thanks to this, it seems unlikely that we’ll see Nathan Explosion and his band return anytime soon. Luckily, even without an animated series, Small has been more than willing to resurrect the band’s music with live tours in recent years, so fingers crossed he’ll continue to do the same moving forward.

While Metalocalypse might have wrapped its story, Adult Swim is still going strong on Cartoon Network. There might never be a true replacement for Dethklok, but the programming block has seen serious success with the likes of Rick And Morty and The Smiling Friends to name a few. Fingers crossed that animation enthusiasts will still have quite the bright future with Adult Swim.

