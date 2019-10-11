Breaking Bad: Krysten Ritter Looks Back on Iconic Death Scene

✖

It's been over seven years since Breaking Bad came to an end, but the iconic series and its biggest moments are still hot topics when it comes to interviewing the show's stars. In fact, Krysten Ritter, who played Jesse Pinkman's (Aaron Paul) girlfriend, Jane Margolis, recently spoke to PeopleTV's Couch Surfing about her character's tragic death. Jane overdosed on heroin while Jesse was sleeping, a moment Walter White (Bryan Cranston) witnessed but did nothing to help.

"It wasn't really until we were shooting it that the whole death around the character hit me," Ritter shared. "So, I knew I was gonna die. I'm reading the script, I'm like, 'Cool, rock and roll, she dies. So fun!'"

"But then you're doing it," she continued, "and you're in this death makeup; they built a cast for my chest so that Aaron Paul can really be pounding on my chest. And then Bryan, after the take, you just see him sitting quietly in the corner. It was intense, and I will never forget it."

"Talk about cult following," Ritter added. "This show really is the gift that keeps on giving."

Back in 2019, Ritter reprised her role as Jane in a flashback for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which followed Jesse after the finale of Breaking Bad. The movie was released on Netflix but also became available on Blu-ray last year. There are many bonus features, including an audio commentary with Paul and series creator, Vince Gilligan.

Speaking of Ritter reprising roles, many Marvel fans are hoping to see her again as Jessica Jones now that the live-action rights to the character were reverted back to Marvel Studios after their deal with Netflix expired. Ritter liked a Twitter post about the rights news and while that doesn't necessarily mean anything, we can't help but get hopeful that she might return.

Back in January, it was rumored that Jessica Jones would be returning for She-Hulk. However, back in 2019, Ritter did say that her days of playing the character were over. "Do I think I’ll play her again? I don’t think so," she told TVLine in 2019. "I feel like I’ve played her, you know? I feel really good about it. I feel good about closing the door."

You can currently watch Breaking Bad, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, and Jessica Jones on Netflix.