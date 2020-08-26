El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie Blu-Ray Release Date and Bonus Materials Announced

✖

Six years after the series finale of Breaking Bad, fans were given El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie last year on Netflix, which explored what happened to Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in the wake of Walter White's death, with the film now heading to Blu-ray with a number of bonus features. While fans were thrilled that they could check out the movie on the streaming platform, Netflix originals rarely offer audiences supplemental materials that explore the process of bringing the endeavor to life, with the upcoming Blu-ray release surely exciting the most passionate fans of the series. El Camino lands on Blu-ray and DVD on October 13th.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie reunites fans with Jesse Pinkman (Emmy Award-winner Aaron Paul). In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future. This riveting thriller was written and directed by Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad.

The release's special features are as follows:

Blu-ray Exclusives:

Audio Commentary with Vince Gilligan and Aaron Paul

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Gag Reel

Scene Studies with Vince Gilligan

Blu-ray and DVD:

Super Commentary!: An ensemble audio commentary featuring 46 members of the cast and crew

Making El Camino: A behind-the-scenes documentary featuring never-before-seen interviews with the cast and crew

Snow Globe: A Breaking Bad Short

Skinny Pete in the Box Teaser

On the Radio Teaser

Rocker Salvage Commercial

Vamonos Pest Commercial

“Enchanted” by Chloe x Halle

Visual Effects Design Galleries

In addition to El Camino, the world of Breaking Bad was also expanded with the AMC series Better Call Saul, focusing on Bob Odenkirk's Saul Goodman. One of the more unexpected moments in El Camino was when Bryan Cranston appeared as Walter White in a flashback, with his involvement in that movie leading audiences to wonder if he could ever return for an appearance in Better Call Saul.

"I would be in it if Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, who are co-executive producers on it, wanted me to be in it. I would do it in a second," Cranston recently shared with Collider. "But it hasn't happened yet, I can tell you, and we'll see. I don't know. There's one more season to go and we'll see what happens!"

Grab your copy of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie on Blu-ray and DVD on October 13th. Stay tuned for details on Better Call Saul.

