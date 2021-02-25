Krysten Ritter “Likes” Jessica Jones Return Story

✖

Last week, it was revealed that the live-action rights to Jessica Jones and The Punisher were reverted back to Marvel Studios after their deal with Netflix expired. This caused many fans to begin to hope for the characters' return, especially now that Charlie Cox's Daredevil is rumored to be a part of the Spider-Man: No Way Home cast. While no announcements about the Netflix cast have been made, some eagle-eyed Marvel fans noticed that Jessica Jones star, Krysten Ritter, liked a Twitter post about the rights news. While it doesn't necessarily mean anything, we can't help but get hopeful that she might return.

Twitter user @DanielRPK shared a screenshot of Ritter's likes earlier today, which included a Deadline article that read, "'Jessica Jones' among properties that could 'perhaps someday' return to TV, says Kevin Feige.'" You can check out the image below:

Last month, it was rumored that Jessica Jones would be returning for She-Hulk. However, back in 2019, Ritter did say that her days of playing the character were over. "Do I think I’ll play her again? I don’t think so," she told TVLine in 2019. "I feel like I’ve played her, you know? I feel really good about it. I feel good about closing the door." While we would obviously respect Ritter's choice to retire from Marvel, we hope she changes her mind and shows up again. As for Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, the actor recently said the following about playing the character:

"It's unbelievably humbling how much people sort of responded to this version of Frank, and I can't tell you how much it means to me because he means so much to me. He's in my blood, he's in my bones," Bernthal said in an interview with Geek House Show. "So it's not about whether we do it, it's about getting it right, and doing the version that the fans really deserve. We'll see. I mean, all of those decisions are made in rooms I am not invited into... But Frank's always there, he's always a part of me. And when we get the call to go, I'll be ready, and I'll make sure that I do everything I can to make sure that we do it right, or we won't do it at all."

She-Hulk does not currently have a release date. In the meantime, the first seven episodes of WandaVision are currently streaming on Disney+. The rest of Marvel Studios' 2021's line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ on June 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.