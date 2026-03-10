Breaking Bad Star Addresses Reuniting With Creator for Apple’s Returning Sci-Fi Masterpiece

After working together for six incredibly successful seasons of Better Call Saul, Vince Gilligan reunited with star Rhea Seehorn for Apple’s acclaimed sci-fi series Pluribus. While different in many ways from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Pluribus served as another excellent example of Gilligan’s distinct approach to storytelling, getting viewers invested in a fascinating world. The performances in Pluribus are among its greatest strengths, with Seehorn earning numerous accolades for her work in the first season. Seeing Seehorn shine in another Gilligan show has left fans wondering if any other actors from the Breaking Bad universe should make the jump to Pluribus.

Speaking with Screen Rant while at the Saturn Awards, Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk addressed the possibility of him ever joining the Pluribus cast. “Of course I would [like to pop in], but you can’t do that,” he said. “I think I would destroy the fabric of his world. [Laughs] Put rubber on my face, and a wig and everything, sure.”

Will Bob Odenkirk Ever Appear on Pluribus?

Given their history, odds are Gilligan would enjoy working with Odenkirk again, but Odenkirk has a point when he says he shouldn’t be part of Pluribus. If he showed up in Pluribus Season 2, it could come across as a gimmicky bit of stunt casting that proves to be distracting. Seeing Odenkirk back on screen acting opposite of Seehorn would evoke memories of Better Call Saul, potentially breaking the immersion. Even though Odenkirk would surely deliver another great performance, it would be hard for TV fans to look past the meta Jimmy McGill/Kim Wexler reunion.

Gilligan typically is not one to play the fan service card. Even though Better Call Saul featured numerous Breaking Bad characters and references, they all felt organic and fit into the overarching narrative, allowing the prequel spinoff to stand on its own merits and become one of the finest dramas of its era. As fun as it would be to see Odenkirk work with Gilligan again, the showrunner isn’t going to include the actor just as an entertaining nod to the audience. Despite the Seehorn connection, Gilligan probably wants Pluribus to work on its own as well, which means avoiding low-hanging fruit.

There could be a scenario where Odenkirk is deemed the best fit to play a new character, which would allow his inclusion to feel natural. However, it still might be difficult for some viewers to look past the Saul Goodman persona, especially if he’s sharing screen time with Seehorn. Perhaps the only way where Odenkirk and Gilligan would sign off on this happening is doing a variation of what Odenkirk is suggesting. If the role required the actor to undergo a transformation and be completely unrecognizable to the audience (to the point where even the die-hards would have to Google it afterwards), then it could accomplish Odenkirk’s goal of not destroying the fabric of Gilligan’s world.

Gilligan and Co. are very meticulous about developing their shows, planning out every conceivable detail before filming. It’s unknown when Pluribus Season 2 will arrive because the writing team is taking the necessary time to ensure the scripts are in top shape before things move forward. If Gilligan’s history is anything to go by, the writers aren’t trying to figure out how they can squeeze in a cameo from Odenkirk or Bryan Cranston. Everything they do is in service to the story, so unless Odenkirk is absolutely needed for the Pluribus story, he won’t be along for the ride.

