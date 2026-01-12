Every Geeky Movie & TV Show That Won At the 2026 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes remain a major event for the entertainment industry, providing a comprehensive look at the best in both cinema and television. In the case of movies, the ceremony also serves as a thermometer for the upcoming Academy Awards, often predicting the projects that will take home an Oscar. Still, since Golden Globe voters include journalists and industry experts, in addition to creators, the ceremony is also known for celebrating arthouse cinema and pop culture hits equally, with geeky productions sometimes taking top prizes. For the 83rd edition, the Golden Globes continued its tradition of identifying the most impactful narratives of the year, providing a global platform for diverse voices and high-budget genre productions that captured the public imagination.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The 2026 edition of the Golden Globes, held on January 11 at the Beverly Hilton, was dominated by Paul Thomas Anderson’s satirical saga One Battle After Another. The film emerged as the night’s biggest winner in the movie categories, securing four major trophies, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Director. On the television side, the Netflix limited series Adolescence matched this success by winning four categories, including three acting wins. As for the geeky titles that rose to success last year, we had three major victors.

3) Pluribus

Image courtesy of Apple TV

The victory for Pluribus at the 2026 Golden Globes provided one of the most emotional highlights of the ceremony. Rhea Seehorn secured the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama, marking her first win at the event. This long-overdue achievement recognizes the actress for her portrayal of a novelist navigating a world impacted by a mysterious hive-mind virus, a performance that critics have praised for its grounded emotional intensity. To take home the trophy, Rhea Seehorn had to overcome a highly competitive list of nominees that included Britt Lower (Severance), Helen Mirren (MobLand), and Keri Russell (The Diplomat). While the individual win for the lead performer was a major triumph, the show faced a more difficult path in the larger ensemble category. Pluribus was also nominated for Best Television Series – Drama, but it ultimately lost that top prize to the medical thriller The Pitt.

2) Sinners

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

The supernatural thriller Sinners arrived at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards as a major contender with seven total nominations, ultimately walking away with two high-profile trophies. The film was honored with the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award, a category specifically designed to celebrate movies that balance massive commercial success with creative excellence. By winning this statuette, the Ryan Coogler production beat out billion-dollar hits, including Avatar: Fire and Ash and Zootopia 2. Additionally, the film secured the award for Best Original Score, highlighting the haunting work of composer Ludwig Göransson. In an unexpected upset, Wagner Moura became the first Brazilian to win Best Actor – Drama for The Secret Agent, beating out the heavily favored Michael B. Jordan. Furthermore, Ryan Coogler was nominated for Best Director but lost to Paul Thomas Anderson. The film also failed to secure the top award for Best Motion Picture – Drama, which went to Chloé Zhao for Hamnet.

1) KPop Demon Hunters

Image Courtesy of Netflix

The 2026 Golden Globes confirmed the unprecedented popularity of KPop Demon Hunters by awarding the animated feature two of the most significant prizes of the night. The Netflix original took home the trophy for Best Motion Picture – Animated, successfully defeating Elio, Arco, and the anime phenomenon Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle. The success of the film continued in the music categories, where the standout track titled “Golden” won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song. In this race, the song triumphed over high-profile entries from Miley Cyrus and Stephen Schwartz. While the film was also a finalist for the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award, it lost that specific race to the supernatural thriller Sinners. Still, by securing wins in both the animation and music categories, KPop Demon Hunters has become a major winner for Netflix, hopefully showing the streamer that it’s worth bringing more movies into theaters.

Which Golden Globe winner from the 2026 ceremony do you think was the most deserving of their trophy? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!