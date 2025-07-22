Breaking Bad Creator’s New Series Gets Cryptic First Teaser (And a Trailer May Be Here Soon)

Put on a happy face, because Vince Gilligan‘s new show is cooking up its first look. The official social media account for the Breaking Bad creator’s hit series tweeted for the first time in nearly a year to share a cryptic teaser for Wycaro, Gilligan’s Apple TV+ series that teams the 17-time Emmy-winning writer-director with Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn, in what is being compared to The X-Files and The Twilight Zone. Although fans thought the image — which shows a cotton swab forming a smiley face with the words “happiness is contagious” — was announcing a new Breaking Bad spinoff series, Apple confirmed the teaser image is for the ABQ-set Wycaro 339 with a live YouTube video counting down to Friday, July 25.

“There’s no crime, and no methamphetamine,” Gilligan has revealed of his mysterious new sci-fi series which, like Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, is also set and filmed in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“The world changes very abruptly in the first episode, and then it is quite different,” he added. “And the consequences that that reaps hopefully provide drama for many, many episodes after that.”

Sony Pictures Television produced both of Gilligan’s AMC-aired series and Wycaro. Jamie Erlicht, Head of Worldwide Video Programming for the Apple streaming service, and Zack Van Amburg, Head of Worldwide Video Programming at Apple TV+, greenlit both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul when they served as co-presidents of Sony Pictures TV until their departure in 2017.

In 2022, Gilligan teased that his then-untitled sci-fi series “could not be more different than Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.”

Wycaro is reportedly closer to Gilligan’s tenure on sci-fi drama The X-Files, where he served as a writer-producer and director before co-creating the 2001 spinoff The Lone Gunmen. The new show has been described as an exploration of “the human condition” with “similar themes of bending reality while holding a mirror to humanity.”

But unlike The X-Files, the new series is “set in our world while putting a tweak on it,” the creator told Deadline in 2022. The Apple TV+ series has been described as a “blended, grounded genre drama” similar to The Twilight Zone. Although not a morality tale, Wycaro infuses drama with humor while “focusing on people and exploring the human condition in an unexpected, surprising way.”

Wycaro has received a two-season, straight-to-series order and is expected to premiere on Apple TV+ later this year.