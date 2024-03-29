Heartstopper: Fan-Favorite Star Not Returning for Season 3

Olivia Colman has revealed that she will NOT be back for Season 3 of Netflix's Heartstopper

Olivia Colman is done with Netflix's Heartstopper. The Academy Award-winning actress has confirmed that doing Season 3 of the show simply didn't fit into her increasingly busy schedule.

"I couldn't do number three. I couldn't fit it in. I feel awful about that," Colman said to Forbes in an interview this week.

She lamented having to leave Heartstopper, calling the series "one of the most beautiful things I've ever been part of."

In Heartstopper, Olivia Colman played "Sarah Nelson" the mother of main character Nick Nelson. As the series progresses into Season 2 and 3, it's understandable that the demands of grammar school keep Nick on campus instead of at home with greater frequency.

What Is Heartstopper About?

Heartstopper is the TV series adaptation of Alice Oseman's webcomic and graphic novel. As per the show's synopsis:

The story of two British teens, Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) and Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), at an all-boys grammar school. Charlie, a high-strung, openly gay overthinker, and Nick, a cheerful, soft-hearted rugby player, one day are made to sit together in class. Their friendship quickly becomes something more for openly gay Charlie, but he initially does not believe he has a chance with Nick, but love works in surprising ways, with Nick more interested in Charlie than either of them realized. Heartstopper is about love, friendship, and loyalty. It encompasses all the small stories of Nick and Charlie's lives that together make something larger.

What Will Heartstopper Season 3 Be About?

(Photo: Netflix)

As per the synopsis for Heartstopper Season 3:

"Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realize that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges. As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn't go to plan."

Heartstopper stars Kit Connor and Joe Locke, with the cast also featuring Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell and Tobie Donovan. The show is written and executive produced by Alice Oseman, who also serves as showrunner. Patrick Walters executive produces and Andy Newbery will direct Season 3.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Heartstopper are now streaming on Netflix.