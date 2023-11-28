Heartstopper Casts Fan-Favorite Character for Season 3

Netflix's Heartstopper has cast a fan-favorite character for Season 3. According to The Wrap, the series has cast Darragh Hand as Michael Holden for the fan-favorite series' third season. Michael is the main character in author Alice Oseman's novel Solitaire, which takes place in the same universe as the Heartstopper books. Oseman herself confirmed Hand's casting in a post on Instagram.

"Now some of you already figured this out, but for those who didn't, we're thrilled to be welcoming Darragh Hand as Michael Holden to the Heartstopper family for S3," Oseman wrote. "As well as appearing in the Heartstopper graphic novels, Michael — along with Tori — is one of the main characters in my first ever novel, Solitaire. So, I was very nervous and excited to begin the search for our Michael! Michael is a quirky, eccentric optimist with a sunshine disposition, and it was a challenge to find someone who I felt truly channeled Michael from the books. But then Darragh came along and warmed our hearts, made us all laugh so much, and perfectly complimented Jenny Walser's Tori Spring. I can't wait for you to meet Michael in season 3!!"

What Do We Know About Heartstopper Season 3?

Outside of the latest casting news, we don't know much about Season 3 of Heartstopper, though Oseman has previously addressed the potential for the series to deviate from its source material as it progresses.

"I think so. I'm always very committed to preserving what is in the comics and making sure all the big, exciting moments are in the show, but honestly, there is just so much extra space around that to do whatever we want," Oseman clarified. "Now that we've got seasons 1 and 2, we've had so much development for the supporting cast: Tao, Elle, Tara, Isaac, even new characters like Imogen."

She continued, "There's so much new stuff that gives us so much to play with in season 3. I feel very comfortable letting the show be its own thing. In my mind, the show and the comic feel very separate, although it's quite a faithful adaptation. I feel excited to get to expand Heartstopper for the show."

What is Heartstopper Based On?

Heartstopper is inspired by the graphic novel series of the same name from Alice Oseman, who also created the Netflix series. Thus far, Heartstopper has spanned five volumes, and has been praised by fans for its positive LGBTQ+ representation.

"You know, what I always think to myself when I watch Heartstopper, is I wish I had this when I was growing up, because I didn't," Finney explained to Teen Vogue in a previous interview. "I didn't have anything to look up to, I didn't have anyone to look up to. And for a very long time, I felt helpless. And I felt unheard and invisible. And Heartstopper has just completely flipped that and I wish I had Heartstopper when I was growing up."

Season 2 of Heartstopper is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.