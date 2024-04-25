Heartstopper Season 3 Casts Hayley Atwell

Heartstopper Season 3 is bringing in Hayley Atwell, Jonathan Bailey and Eddie Marson to the cast. Netflix's young adult juggernaut recruited the Captain Carter actress to play Nick's aunt Diane. Meanwhile, the Bridgerton star is channeling a bit of real-life with his appearance as Jack Maddox, Charlie's celebrity crush. Meanwhile, Marson steps into the role of Geoff, Charlie's therapist from the Heartstopper graphic novels. While those books may provide the blueprint for the TV show, expect some slight surprises once Season 3 gets underway. Netflix's TUDUM asked series creator Alice Osman about the upcoming episodes. It seems Nick and Charlier have some more growing up to do.

Still, you can also expect Heartstopper Season 3 to offer something new to its fans. "I'm so excited because it's going to feel like a really different season and I love that we are doing something different," Oseman explained. "It would be easy to be like, 'Oh, Heartstopper Season 3, let's just do the same kind of thing that we've always done. People like it.' But we are doing something that will feel very different and people will be surprised and I can't wait."

It's not just Jonathan Bailey joining Heartstopper S3 – we're also welcoming Hayley Atwell as Nick’s Aunt Diane and Eddie Marsan as Charlie's therapist Geoff! pic.twitter.com/AOPaTdqHDf — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 25, 2024

What's Coming In Heartstopper Season 3?

Heartstopper Season 2 left a lot of fans stunned. The final moments of the show left the boys dealing with unresolved emotional tension. While that may create some tension among the viewership, Alice Osman says we need to hang tight because some answers are coming. TUDUM caught up with the Heartstopper creator to talk about the creative team's mindset navigating into Season 3.

"Season 2 ended with Nick beginning to understand the extent of Charlie's mental health issues, and it's this that will drive the story through Season 3," Oseman said when asked about the upcoming episodes. "While Heartstopper will always celebrate the joyful and point towards hope, I'm really excited that we are allowing the tone of the show to mature alongside our beloved characters growing up. Mental health, sex, university ambitions, and more: Nick, Charlie, and the Heartstopper teens are getting older, learning more about themselves and each other, and experiencing new desires, new fears, and new joys as they approach adulthood."

Season 3 Is A Big Deal For Netflix

(Photo: Netflix)

Netflix is so excited about Heartstopper Season 3 has been confirmed for a long time. Those first two seasons were an absolute blast for fans. After Season 1 set social media on fire, they went ahead and gave viewers their shot at a second and third helping of this heartwarming story. Oseman and Patrick Walters spoke to TUDUM about how popular this show has remained, even as episodes have been cooking.

Oseman wrote, "I hope that it just makes people smile and brightens their day — but I also hope that it inspires, particularly, young queer people to believe that they can find happiness and find romance and find friendship."

"We put so much love into the making of Heartstopper so to reassemble the team for two more seasons is a dream come true," executive producer Patrick Walters woluld also mention. "I'm forever grateful to Alice Oseman for entrusting us with this beautiful, unique story that at its core seeks to uplift the next generation of young LGBTQ+ people. Stay tuned!"

Does this make you more pumped for the new season? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!