Stranger Things Cast Doesn't Yet Know How Series Ends

Since its debut in 2016, Stranger Things has become a distinct part of the entertainment industry. The live-action Netflix series has captured the attention of countless of fans across various plot twists and turns. With the upcoming fifth and final season of Stranger Things on the way, there's a lot of curiosity about how the series will come to a close — and apparently, even some of the series' cast share that feeling. In a recent interview with Access Online, Mike Wheeler actor Finn Wolfhard revealed that the cast of Stranger Things has yet to read the script for the final episode.

"Truly, I would love a Lord of the Rings style happy ending," Wolfhard revealed. "They're waiting to give us the last episode, we've read up to the second-to-last episode so we're all on the edge of our seats to find out what the ending is."

What Will Stranger Things Season 5 Be About?

An official plot synopsis for Stranger Things' fifth and final season has yet to be released, although we do know it will be delivering a blockbuster-style epic, and a proper sendoff for the show's ensemble cast of characters.

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons," the Duffers shared in a statement last year when the final season was announced. "It proved too large to tell in four, but -- as you'll soon see for yourselves -- we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; Season 5 will be the last. There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broke police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always, we are grateful for your patience and support. Over and out, Matt and Ross."

Will There Be Stranger Things Spinoffs?

In 2023, reports indicated that a Stranger Things anime series is in the works at Netflix, although details surrounding that remain largely under wraps. Additionally, the cast and crew have teased that some sort of live-action offshoot is in the cards.

"We have some ideas," Matt Duffer told SFX Magazine in a 2022 interview. "In terms of if we were to do any sort of a spinoff, or any continuation of Stranger Things, for us the bar was always, 'Is the idea exciting enough that we feel the pull of wanting to do it again?' I want to feel the pull of, 'God, I really want to do this. I feel really, really excited about this.' So that's why we're being careful about what that is and whether we move forward with it or not."

What do you think of the latest update surrounding the final season of Stranger Things? Are you excited to see the last few episodes? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is expected to debut exclusively on Netflix in 2025.