Bridgerton Reveals Williams Sonoma Collaboration

Bridgerton is partnering with Williams Sonoma to bring fans food, drink and elegant dinnerware this holiday season. The Netflix show and the home brand announced their collaboration in a press release. On the Willams Sonoma side, there are table linens inspired by the show. Joining them are a host of pre-made treats like cookies and tea cakes. All of the merchandise is beautiful to look at and has the air of sophistication that fans associate with the Bridgerton series. Also included is an 8-day countdown calendar to mark the days until a special occasion. One item that might draw the most attention is the picnic basket for all the romantic evenings at the park or in the backyard. So, there's a little something for everyone.

"We are proud to partner with Netflix and Shondaland to develop products inspired by the sets, fashion and storylines that have made Bridgerton a global phenomenon, and one of the most watched shows on Netflix," Williams Sonoma President, Felix Carbullido said during the announcement. "Fans of Bridgerton will appreciate the design details that are apparent throughout the collection."

"We are thrilled to partner with Williams Sonoma to bring the Bridgerton lifestyle to our fans. As the leader in bringing people together around food and high-quality products for the kitchen and home, the team at Williams Sonoma has created a beautiful collection that will delight home cooks, bakers and hosts alike," added Shondaland Chief Innovation & Design Officer, Sandie Bailey. "Together, we were able to infuse the world of Bridgerton into the Williams Sonoma brand in a way that feels authentic to both iconic and beloved brands."

What's In The New Bridgerton Collection?

(Photo: Williams Sonoma)

Bridgerton Baking Mixes

Flavors include Strawberry Scone Mix, Vanilla Earl Grey Quick Bread, Orange Cardamom Shortbread Mix. $18.95 each.

Bridgerton Cakes, Cookies, Pastries and Petite Fours

Mini Cakes, Scones, Teapot Cake Pops, Cameo Cookies, Springerlie Cookies and Ollalieberry Floral Petite Fours. $29.95 – $59.95.

Bridgerton Artisanal Chocolates, Candies, Gelato, Honey and Curds

Assorted Chocolate Truffles on a Chocolate Tray, Floral Lollipops, Rose-shaped Strawberry Gelato, Lavender Honey, and Passionfruit Curd. $16.95 – $59.95.

Bridgerton Beverage Mixes

Created to be combined with your favorite spirit to create a unique cocktail or paired perfectly with sparkling water for a nonalcoholic refresher. Flavors include Elderflower Lemonade, Honey Ginger Tonic, and Blood Orange Blossom Fizz. $21.95 each.

Bridgerton Tableware

Cocktail Napkins, Linen Napkins, Tablecloths and Table Runners. $29.95 – $119.95.

Bridgerton 8 Day Countdown Calendar

Eight of Lady Whistledown's preferred confidential comestibles, one for each episode of the upcoming season. $39.95 each.

Bridgerton Picnic Basket

The handwoven basket holds elegant ceramic plates, golden flatware, wine glasses, a corkscrew, a cheese board, cheese knife, napkins and a blanket. $349.95 each.

The Official Bridgerton Guide To Entertaining

(Photo: Penguin Random House)

One of the most intriguing items included for sale is The Official Bridgerton Guide to Entertaining. Emily Timberlake wrote a guided that will tell fans how's to cook, host, and indeed, toast like a member of the Ton. This cookbook makes a great pairing with all those delectable treats and the fancy dinnerware that Willams-Sonoma has on sale. Here's what Penguin Radom House says about the book that just debuted this year:

"Whether it's a sumptuous lawn party, a high tea, or a boozy late-night salon, this gorgeous cookbook delivers recipes for finger food, cocktails, and entertaining ideas that help you recreate the high society of Bridgerton in your own home," the description reads. "Host the perfect pique-nique, complete with the Duke's favorite Gooseberry Hand Pies and a rousing game of Pall Mall (played the Bridgerton way, of course). Create grazing boards with recipes like Roasted Pork Belly Skewers and Beet-Dyed Deviled Eggs that are perfect for a stylish watching party. Evoke the delightful decadence of Lady Danbury's Den of Iniquity with Sausage-Stuffed Mushroom Caps, an espresso martini, and an old-fashioned game of chance."



It continues, "These forty recipes have been developed with a modern audience in mind, offering mocktail, vegetarian, and gluten-free options to ensure that no fan is left hungry. They are presented alongside mouth-watering food photography, stills from the show, and sidebars explaining essential expertise, such as how to address a Marquis, execute the perfect curtsy, or build a macaron tower sturdy enough to last the night."

