The Dog Who Played Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Cheddar Has Died

It’s a sad, sad day in the Nine-Nine. The dog who played Cheddar, the beloved pet of Captain Ray Holt and his husband Kevin, on Brooklyn Nine-Nine has passed away at the age of 13. The Corgi’s real name was Stewart, and he died earlier this week according to his owner.

Stewart’s owner posted the confirmation of his passing on an Instagram account dedicated to Stewart and his sister, Stella. He died peacefully on the beach after a day of fun in the sun. This is the message that was posted to confirm Stewart’s passing:

“My precious boy Stewart crossed the rainbow bridge today. We went to the beach (his favorite place) where he frolicked in the surf and then enjoyed a picnic lunch of In & Out Burgers. We relaxed in the sun and just enjoyed each other’s company. Our veterinarian met us there later and Stewart went to sleep peacefully in my arms while listening to the sounds of the ocean. He was a one in a million kind of dog, he was my supaah staah.”

Or, as Captain Holt would say, he was no basic bitch.

There were several dogs who portrayed Cheddar on Brooklyn Nine-Nine over the years, but Stewart was the one who played him the longest. The dog quickly become an iconic piece of the series in the eyes of fans, having some to the department’s rescue many times, and serving as the ring-bearer in Jake and Amy’s wedding.

Stewart was a very good boy, and he will clearly be missed by the millions of Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans around the world.