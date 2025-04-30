Star Wars Fans Stunned After a Favorite Character Is Killed in Andor Season 2

WARNING: There are spoilers for Andor ahead through Season 2, Episode 6! It was a heartbreaking week in a galaxy far, far away as the latest batch of Andor episodes culminated in the death of fan-favorite Rebel, Cinta Kaz. The human freedom fighter played by Varada Sethu was killed by a comrade in a senseless accident, with no great fanfare or buildup. The heartbreaking moment made this dystopian political drama feel all the more bleak, as it feels like the Rebel Alliance gets in its own way as often as the enemy does. Fans on social media are heartbroken, wondering how victory will feel satisfying after a loss like this.

As fans tried to share their visceral reactions without spoiling the story for others, many alluded to Kaz’s death without naming names on Wednesday. “ANDOR IS SO GOOD BUT WHY DID THEY KILL ONE OF MY FAV CHARACTERS JUST NOW OMG,” read one post on X, while another said: “One death broke my heart and the other made me hyped as f—. I honestly do not want this series to end.”

Some cracked jokes about the rising tension in this story, knowing that the real blow to the Empire’s strength will not come from any of the characters we’re following here. “All these earnest f—s in Andor devoting their lives to the cause and a farm boy blows up the Death Star 2 days after joining the Rebels,” read a post with an image of Luke Skywalker. On a more serious note, some fans felt that tragedy was the wrong choice for Kaz and her lover, Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay).

“I don’t think that queer characters should be exempt from death or tragedy in stories, but is this trope overused?” one person wondered. “I knew Cinta and Vel probably wouldn’t have a happy ending, but with the scant crumbs of queer representation we get, the number of times this happens is bleak.”

As usual, representation is not a simple topic to tackle, and fans and critics will probably be picking this case apart for years to come, especially when the show is finished and it can be examined in its full context. Kaz’s story may not be what every fan would have hoped for, but it’s certainly nuanced and authentic to its setting. It will be interesting to see how she is remembered by other characters as the final season continues.

Andor Season 2 has three more weeks to go, with three episodes dropping each Tuesday on Disney+. Previous episodes are streaming there now, along with most of the Star Wars catalog.