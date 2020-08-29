Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Delayed to 2021

✖

The eighth season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine is still very much in early development, meaning the show won't return to television until 2021. Now that NBC has begun to roll out its Fall 2020 television schedule, Nine-Nine has been mysteriously absent; that is, of course, until the show's Twitter account confirmed this week it wouldn't return until 2021. Other NBC mainstays will return yet this year, however. Hits like Superstore (October 22nd), This Is Us (November 10th), and Law & Order: SVU (November 12th) will all return this year, albeit later in the year than usual.

Earlier this summer, Nine-Nine star Terry Crews revealed the writer's room was ditching the scripts of the entire season due to the ongoing protests launched by the Black Lives Matter movement. According to Crews, the room wanted to make sure the scripts were written just write, especially for a show about a police department.

“We’ve had a lot of somber talks about it and deep conversations and we hope through this we’re going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year," Crews told Access Hollywood. "We have an opportunity and we plan to use it in the best way possible. Our show-runner Dan Goor, they had four episodes all ready to go and they just threw them in the trash. We have to start over. Right now we don’t know which direction it’s going to go in.”

More recently, Crews' co-star Andrew Braugher echoed a similar sentiment, saying both the cast and crew were being careful to make sure how they portrayed the subject on the series.

"It's a very complicated subject, but I think they have to be portrayed much more realistically, in terms of this: The convention... that police breaking the law is okay because somehow it's in the service of some greater good, is a myth that needs to be destroyed," Braugher said.

"We're going into an eighth season with a new challenge which is that everyone's knowledge and feelings about police... have been profoundly affected," he added. "What we have from [creator] Dan [Goor] is a commitment to write a smart show that will not attempt to hide itself in a fantasy. So the Nine-Nine is going to have to deal with what we know about the New York Police Department."

