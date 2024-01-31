Rob Riggle Explains How You Can Get a Free Miller Lite Jersey

Rob Riggle explained how you can get a free Miller Lite jersey. ComicBook.com spoke to the actor ahead of his big Miller Lite Super Bowl commercial. Among other topics, the idea of getting some free beer money came up. Riggle says that it's as simple as scanning the QR code on the front of his shirt. But, interestingly, that shirt in the upcoming advertisement isn't raeally a shirt. Miller Liter opted to paint the actor's upper half. The results are pretty convincing and Riggle had a good time shooting this Super Bowl spot. Here's the whole story from the man himself!

"You know, I love what they're doing. When they approached me, I'm a fan of Miller Lite. I've been drinking it for a while," Riggle admitted. "But, I love the idea. I love the concept. You know that they're not just gonna put all their eggs in one basket and do this big ad. But, they're gonna do 1000, literally running ads. And, then they were describing this whole concept to me, I was like, 'Oh, this sounds hilarious. This sounds awesome.'"

"And then, of course you'll see the spot. They painted my body. That was their call. I did not push for that. But, that was their call. Outstanding paint job though. They really did a great job," he continued. "But, no I love it because you get a QR code. If you scan it, you can get some beer money, which we all could use some beer money. So, if you go to MillerLite.com and fill out the form there, they will send you a box with a Miller Lite jersey that has the QR code on it. Then, people can scan you and go and get beer money."

Miller Lite Making Super Bowl Moves

(Photo: Miller Lite)

This year's Super Bowl is a bit of a switch-up for Miller Lite. Marketing Dive spoke to the Global VP of Marketing for their brand and Ann Legan explained a bit of their pivot. While the beverage giant isn't completely moving away from a big game ad, Miller Lite recognize that maybe that budget could be more useful in the hands of fans. Also, if people keep wearing their jerseys long after the Super Bowl, that's increased exposure for the company moving forward. When you lay it out like that this move makes a ton of sense.

"We've always been excited by [the Super Bowl] as an opportunity to engage fans in creative and unexpected ways. That's not going to change just because we can buy a national ad now," the global vice president of marketing for the Miller Family of Brands told Marketing Dive in an email. "We've always tried to show up in ways no other beer could, and we're confident we will this year, too."

Will you be trying to get any of that beer money? Let us know down in the comments!