‘Buffy’ and ‘Angel’s Original Cast Reunites at Wizard World Portland

2019 marks 20 years since Angel, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer spin-off, premiered and many actors from both series are currently celebrating at Wizard World Portland.

While two important figures are missing, Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz (Buffy and Angel, respectively), the cast members that are in attendance this weekend are making fans gush.

"Witches, demons, vampires, watchers, slayer, Gods, and Scoobies oh my!," Nicholas Brendon wrote on Instagram.

In the above photo, you can see Amber Benson (Tara), Julie Benz (Darla), Iyari Limon (Kennedy), Amy Acker (Fred), James Leary (Clem), James Marsters (Spike), Clare Kramer (Glory), Alexis Denisof (Wesley), Charisma Carpenter (Cordelia), Alyson Hannigan (Willow), and Nicholas Brendon (Xander) all together again. Juliet Landau (Drusila) was also supposed to appear at the con, but had to cancel.

Many of the above former castmates have been posting tons of adorable photos and videos from their reunion. Here are some favorites:

View this post on Instagram Elevator kisses. 😘😘😘 #buffy A post shared by Clare Kramer (@clarekramerofficial) on Feb 23, 2019 at 1:39pm PST

View this post on Instagram Willow and Xander together again @wizardworld #wizardworldportland #buffythevampireslayer A post shared by Nicholas Brendon (@nicholasbrendon) on Feb 24, 2019 at 9:05am PST

We also recommend taking a look at their Instagram stories!

In addition to Gellar and Boreanaz, some other notable absences are Anthony Stewart Head (Giles), Michelle Trachtenberg (Dawn), J. August Richards (Gunn), Emma Caulfield (Anya), Seth Green (Oz), and a few others. However, considering just how many people were involved with the show, it's still an extremely impressive group they've gathered from the Buffy/Angel universe.

Joss Whedon, the show's creator, even posted a little something to show he was experiencing major FOMO (fear of missing out) over the con.

If you're at the con and are looking for more information about the cast's photo ops and signings, check out the Wizard World website here.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer was created by Joss Whedon and was based off the film he wrote of the same name. The show premiered in March of 1997 and quickly became a cultural phenomenon. The show ran for seven seasons and Angel ran for five. It was recently announced that the series would be getting a reboot with a whole new cast.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel are both currently streaming on Hulu and Facebook Watch.