Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Reboot Can Finally Solve One of TV’s Biggest Cliffhangers, 22 Years Later

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is coming back as a reboot/sequel, and it has a chance to tie up one major cliffhanger left from the franchise when it ended on television 22 years ago. When Buffy the Vampire Slayer ended after seven seasons in 2003, it ended her story in Sunnydale as she and the other Slayers brought down the Hellmouth and ended the threat of the First Evil. However, the Buffyverse wasn’t over with yet on television. The spinoff Angel had a season still to go, and it ended in 2004 with Angel, Spike, Gunn, and Illyria facing a legion of monsters during the apocalypse.

Angel ended with the four standing in the rain and preparing to fight, and that finished the series. It was a perfect ending to the show because it revealed the one truth about Angel and his world. The fight never ends. However, it was still a cliffhanger, and if Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot is a sequel, it has to explain what happened during this apocalyptic event.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Reboot Should Mention Angel

First off, anyone who reads comics knows that Angel’s story (as well as Buffy’s) continued in comic book form. The apocalyptic event that ended the Angel TV series picked up in Angel: After the Fall and showed that the Senior Partners had sent Los Angeles straight to Hell, and that is where Angel remained, fighting against evil. Wesley was still contractually bound to Wolfram & Hart after his death, Gunn is now a vampire, capturing new victims, and both Spike and Illyria are there as well.

That said, the comic books might be canon to Joss Whedon’s world, but that does not mean they are canon to the television shows, or at least the upcoming reboot series. Too many people don’t read comics, and fans who watched Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel might want to know what happened during this apocalyptic event. While Angel’s open-ended finale was perfectly executed, the new Buffy series needs to follow up on what happened to Angel and Los Angeles after the TV show’s finale. Even if Buffy just mentions where Angel is, that could be enough to tie up this loose end.

Who Else Could Return in Buffy Reboot?

While Sarah Michelle Gellar is returning as Buffy Summers for the new Buffy the Vampire Slayer series, David Boreanaz won’t be back as Angel. Even if Angel survived the apocalypse and is still on Earth, the actor already said he has no intention of ever playing Angel again. It makes sense because Boreanaz has aged, and Angel wouldn’t have aged at all. However, with that said, Gellar said that people shouldn’t count out anyone returning to the new series.

There are some people who shouldn’t return, such as Buffy’s mother, Joyce Summers, who died in one of the most emotional Buffy episodes, and resurrecting her would ruin that moment of the original series. There is also not much of a chance for Dawn to return, following Michelle Tratchenberg’s sad passing last year at the age of 39. However, there are plenty of other options to return, including James Marsters as Spike, which is how people could find out what happened to Angel since he was there.

The main cast will be mainly new characters, with Ryan Kiera Armstrong playing the new Slayer, Nova. It might be nice to see some other Slayers back, especially Eliza Dushku as Faith, while seeing members of the Scooby Gang return, with Alyson Hannigan a possibility to return as Willow. Nicholas Brendon is not likely to be back as Xander, thanks to personal problems in his life. Anyone else could return, except for David Boreanaz, but the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot series needs to tie up that one loose end after the Angel cliffhanger.

