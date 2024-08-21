Buffy The Vampire Slayer Finally Gets Updated Funko Pops

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Funko Pops

Funko first launched Pop figures inspired by the iconic Buffy the Vampire Slayer tv series way back in 2014, with 20th anniversary wave following in 2017. It’s been a long wait, but Funko is back in the Buffy business with a new wave that includes Buffy and Spike, along with one of The Gentleman, and Angel in his Angelus vampire form.

Pre-orders for the new wave of Buffy Funko Pops can be found below complete with pre-order llinks. Hopefully, core characters like Willow, Xander, Giles, and Angel won’t be far behind.

Will Buffy the Vampire Slayer Get a Reboot?

Based on the 1992 movie from writer/director Joss Whedon, Buffy the Vampire Slayer ran for seven seasons from 1997 until 2003. One would think that it’s a prime property for a reboot, but thus far nothing has materialized. However, there has been chatter on and off for years, most recently this past January when the legendary Dolly Parton, who was a producer on the show, provided an update:

“They’re still working on that,” Parton told Business Insider. “They’re thinking about bringing it back and revamping it.”

The fact that Parton produced the series is a fun bit of trivia, but it’s rare that she’s the one serving as any kind of spokesperson for the project. As noted by Deadline, many fans had no idea the singer was involved with the show at all until February of last year, when Gellar talked about it on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Yes, little known fact, the legend Dolly Parton was a producer,” Gellar said during an interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon from Feb. 2023. “We never saw her [but] we’d get Christmas gifts in the beginning that would have our name, and I would think, ‘She doesn’t even know who I am.’ And then one day, someone asked her about it, and she complimented the show and my performance. I was like, ‘Oh, I can die now. Dolly Parton knows who I am and thinks I’m good.’”