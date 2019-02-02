‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’: Sarah Michelle Gellar Admits She Doesn’t Know Anything About Reboot

Original Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar says she isn’t involved with the upcoming reboot.

“I don’t know anything about it, honestly,” Gellar told TheWrap when asked if she would appear.

“I think that it’s a great story and I’m glad that it will get retold and hope that people will watch it. But, you know, I’ve told my story with it.”

While Gellar won’t be returning as a Slayer anytime soon, the actress on Sunday revisits “scream queen” roles in I Know What You Did Last Summer and Scream 2 when she appears in the first-ever Olay Super Bowl ad.

“For me the beauty of the show was the madness and horrors of high school manifesting in actual literal horrors. And I may look young, thanks to all my Olay products, but I don’t look like I’m a kid,” Gellar said with a laugh.

“People always ask me about being pigeonholed and it makes me laugh a little bit. Am I being pigeonholed as a superhero? Am I being pigeonholed as the ultimate villain? Honestly, I feel like I’ve been so lucky to do so many different things that if I’m pigeonholed for something really successful I’ll be happy if that’s my lasting legacy.”

Gellar starred as the titular Buffy Summers in the Joss Whedon-created series between 1996 and 2003, which has since inspired a spinoff, comic book series and novel tie-ins. Whedon serves as executive producer on the reboot, set to reimagine Buffy with a black actress in the role.

Tapped show runner Monica Owusu-Breen (Alias, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) said when announcing her involvement with the project there “is only one Buffy” before explaining the reboot isn’t a replacement.

“Before I became a writer, I was a fan. For seven seasons, I watched Buffy Summers grow up, find love, kill that love. I watched her fight, and struggle and slay. There is only one Buffy. One Xander, one Willow, Giles, Cordelia, Oz, Tara, Kendra, Faith, Spike, Angel… They can’t be replaced,” she wrote in a July 26 tweet.

“Joss Whedon’s brilliant and beautiful series can’t be replicated. I wouldn’t try to. But here we are, 20 years later… and the world seems a lot scarier. So maybe, it could be time to meet a new Slayer… And that’s all I can say.”

Original Buffy star Alyson Hannigan, who played Willow Rosenberg, previously told E! News as long as Whedon is involved, “it will be good, I’m sure.”

While Hannigan said the original still holds up — “Honestly, they should just put reruns on primetime,” she said — she expressed hopes the new reincarnation is “as good as ours was.”

David Boreanaz, when appearing at New York Comic Con in October, said “let’s just embrace it” when asked about the pending redo — and added he’s also not interested in returning to the Buffyverse.

“Think about it this way. I’m very happy for them. They want to embrace a new generation. Everyone wants old, they want to go back,” Boreanaz said.

“I understand that, but things move on, times change, things evolve and I think it’s a great opportunity to show where we are in society now and what people do with technology and show that now with those same human interactions [from the original series]. You have to realize we started it, and we’re proud of that. If someone can step in my shoes and play my character that’s great, because I’m not putting that makeup back on. I hope it’s huge.”