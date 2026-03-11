2025’s Sleeper Hit Comedy Show Is Finally Streaming (And You Can Watch Every Episode on Hulu)

2025 delivered on laughter. From FX’s new Gen Z sitcom Adults to the eighth and final season of Big Mouth, there was no shortage of shows guaranteed to make audiences double over in laughter. The year also delivered a standout comedy series that largely flew under the radar, and all eight episodes of the show just brightened up Hulu’s streaming library.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hulu subscribers can now stream every episode of Sunny Nights. Directed and executive produced by Trent O’Donnell, known for his work on Hacks, Ghosts, and Colin from Accounts, the series originally premiered on Australian streamer Stan back in December, with all eight episodes becoming available for U.S. viewers on Hulu on March 11th. The show stars D’Arcy Carden and Will Forte as American siblings who move to Australia in an effort to launch a spray tan business. Things quickly spiral when they get caught up in Sydney’s criminal underworld, leading to a desperate struggle to stay alive, avoid jail, and keep their business afloat.

Sunny Nights Is One of the Best New Comedy Shows of 2025

Play video

Sunny Nights may have an under-the-radar status, but make no mistake, this isn’t a show to miss. The series has been described as “a contender for the best TV show” of 2025 and “pure comedy excellence” by critics and has even drawn comparisons to other comedy and thriller greats like Barry, Killing It, Deadloch, and Fargo. The series offers a perfect blend of fast-paced, gritty crime drama and absurd comedy, all anchored by standout performances from Forte and Carden, who display great comedic timing and strong chemistry.

Sunny Nights is the perfect streaming option for those in search of a light and entertaining series guaranteed to make you laugh. The show thrives on the spectacularly bad choices of its leads, two Americans trying to navigate a new environment, leading to chaotic, high-stakes, and downright hilarious escapades like blackmail, a dead body, and even an exploding crocodile. It’s all bolstered by sharp writing, the vibrant backdrop of its Australian setting, and a great supporting cast that includes Rachel House as an unhinged crime boss and Megan Wilding as a character who shifts from animal control to investigative journalism. The series doesn’t have a critic or audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, but it’s received nothing but glowing reviews from critics and has managed to quickly position itself as a must-watch dark comedy that you won’t be disappointed in watching.

Will There Be a Sunny Nights Season 2?

Hulu subscribers who binge-watch their way through Sunny Nights will almost certainly be left eager for more. Unfortunately, the show remains in limbo at the moment. Sunny Nights hasn’t yet been renewed or canceled. Given the show’s stellar reviews and audience reception, and the fact that it’s being brought to a global audience, there’s a pretty positive outlook for the series, but fans will ultimately have to wait to find out if Sunny Nights Season 2 is on the horizon.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!