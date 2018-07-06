‘Bug Juice’ Summer Docuseries Gets Premiere Date on Disney Channel

The Disney Channel is bringing back the ’90s camp series Bug Juice on Monday, July 16, the network said Friday.

The new show, titled Bug Juice: My Adventures at Camp, will center on a group of tweens on their camp adventures at Camp Waziyatah in Waterford, Maine, the same location as the first season of the original show. The second and third seasons of the original series were filmed at Camp Highlander in Horse Shoe, North Carolina and Brush Ranch Camp in Tererro, New Mexico, respectively.

The children in Bug Juice will face the same challenges many campers face, including feeling homesick, learning how to adapt to nature and making new friends.

My Adventures at Camp will also adapt to modern technology, as the children will be carrying cell phones with them. There will also be animated emojis, onscreen memes and “boomerang” camera shots.

The original Bug Juice started in February 1998 and ran for three seasons. The executive producers for the new version include Douglas Ross, Alex Baskin, Tina Gazzero Clapp and Toni Gallagher. Ross, Blapp and Gallagher all worked on the original series.

Today, Ross is known as a prolific producer of popular reality shows, including E!’s Botched and Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Ross also produces Vanderpump Rules and The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Evolution Media, which also made the original series, is producing. The studio is also behind Totally in Tune, Totally Hoops and Movie Surfers.

News of a Bug Juice revival broke back in August 2017, when Disney sent a statement to Cosmopolitan.

“Bug Juice took viewers on a journey of adventure and self-discovery,” Susette Hsiung, Executive Vice President, Production, Disney Channels Worldwide, said in a statement last year. “Now, nearly two decades later, we are thrilled to be back in Maine at Camp Waziyatah with the creative team from Evolution Media and many of the same crew members who produced the original series.”

According to its website, Camp Waziyatah is for children ages 6 to 16 and is located on 130 acres of woods and fields. The camp has a private lake, zip lines, water skiing, a theater and horseback riding.

Bug Juice: My Adventures at Camp will start on Monday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will air Monday through Thursdays and runs 16 episodes, which will also be available on the DisneyNOW app and Disney Channel VOD.

Photo credit: Disney Channel/Mauricio Handler