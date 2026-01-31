HBO’s Harry Potter Remake Gets an Updated Release Window (& Fans Will Be Pleased)

The Harry Potter HBO Max series, which will reboot the fantasy series for a new generation, is coming sooner than expected. The series will retell J.K. Rowling’s novels, but it has a chance to do something that the movies couldn’t achieve. Since the books will be split into seasons, this means that the entire story will be told through several episodes, whereas the movies only had two hours to tell the entire story. The series was scheduled to start airing in 2027, but when during the year was a mystery until now. One HBO executive has finally revealed the time window for the first season.

In an interview with Deadline, HBO Chief Casey Bloys was asked when the Harry Potter series on HBO Max would be released. “Well, we’ve been saying 2027. I would say, to narrow it down to some extent, early 2027. And now you’re going to ask, does that mean January, February, March, April, that we’re not ready to say. I’ll say early 2027.”

What We Know About HBO Max’s Harry Potter Series

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

There has been a slow drip of information about the HBO Max Harry Potter series. This is smart since there is still over a year before it finally arrives for the first season. The first batch of news was that it would air on HBO Max and have a season for each book in the series, although there seem to be three extra seasons, as HBO revealed it will last for 10 years. This is smart since later books in the series got longer and longer. Even the last book took two movies to tell the story.

The next Harry Potter news was the casting of the big three. Dominic McLaughlin plays the role of Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton is Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout will play Ron Weasley. More cast members were also announced, including John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall, and Nick Frost as Hagrid.

Francesca Garduber (His Dark Materials, The Man in the High Castle) will serve as the showrunner. Director Mark Mylod also joined the production. The production began in May 2025, so the first season has been filming for eight months. This likely means that the series will start shooting Season 2 long before the first Harry Potter season hits HBO Max.

