New Scooby-Doo Anime Confirms Streaming Home With First Look Revealed

Scooby-Doo is now in the works on the franchise’s very first anime series, and has officially confirmed its streaming release plans with the first look at the new debut. Scooby-Doo has been in the works on all sorts of new projects lately like a new live-action series with Netflix, but the most curious has been its new anime makeover for the franchise. First revealed to be in development a few years ago, a new anime take on the long running Scooby-Doo franchise has finally locked down a streaming home as it gears up for its launch.

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Yokoso Scooby-Doo! has been officially revealed to be the name of a new anime series (previously known under the name of Go Go Mystery Machine) that will see Scooby-Doo and Shaggy heading to Japan for a new adventure. The new anime series produced by Warner Bros. Animation will be exclusively streaming with Tubi in the United States, and then will air with Cartoon Network across international territories. You can check out the first look at the new Yokoso Scooby-Doo! anime series below.

Yokoso Scooby-Doo! Anime Series Announced for Tubi

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Animation

Yokoso Scooby-Doo! is the first full anime series for the franchise, and will be streaming with Tubi in the United States when it hits. A release date or window has yet to be announced for the anime as of this time, but it will be directed by Itsuro Kawasaki with animation production provided by OLM (the studio behind franchises like Pokémon, Beyblade Burst, Komi Can’t Communicate and more). Francisco Paredes will be serving as co-producer with Warner Bros. Animation overseeing the project as a whole. The voice cast will also include some familiar names.

The first two members of the Yokoso Scooby-Doo! voice cast include Frank Welker reprising his role as the titular Scooby-Doo along with Matthew Lillard (Scream, Daredevil: Born Again, Superman: Man of Tomorrow), who is reprising his role as Shaggy. New characters seen in the anime have yet to be cast as of the time of this writing, so we’ll start to see even more from the upcoming series soon enough. But the story behind it is teasing all kinds of wacky new adventures.

What to Know for Scooby-Doo’s New Anime

Courtesy of Hanna-Barbera Productions

“While visiting Japan on the ultimate foodie adventure, Scooby-Doo and Shaggy unwittingly unleash hundreds of mythical monsters that are causing trouble across the country,” . “With the help of Scooby’s uncle, Daisuke-Doo, along with new friends — magical girl Yume and gadget whiz Takumi — the group embarks on an all-new mystery filled with monster chasing and fun chaos.”

“Welcome to Mystery Inc., Tubi!” said Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios & Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe about the new Scooby-Doo anime series. “We’re excited to partner on this next chapter as we push the Scooby-Doo franchise forward with its first-ever original anime series. Alongside the amazing artists at OLM, we’ll unmask a new batch of mysteries, signature hijinks, and — of course — plenty of Scooby Snacks, all brought to life through the dynamic artistry of anime.”

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