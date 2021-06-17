Cartoon Network Celebrates Juneteenth With Drawn To Programming

✖

Cartoon Network is celebrating Juneteenth this year with their Drawn To initiative programming all-day-long. The series began this week and will continue throughout the month. For the first entry, the network focused on Ms. Opal Lee, the oldest living member of the organization dedicated to providing information about the historic roots of Juneteenth. Her story will provide a bedrock for understanding how the holiday came to be. Cartoon Network will also be featuring spots about Saniya, the first Miss Juneteenth winner, and Julian, a young defendant of Major General Gordon Granger, the man who read the emancipation proclamation in Galveston, Texas. The network has also commissioned some social media art to celebrate the occasion.

“Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865 as the end of slavery, 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Today @CartoonNetwork celebrates and commits to the promise and continual pursuit of true freedom for ALL. Happy #Juneteenth! #FreedomDay” they wrote.

Previously, Tricia Melton the chief marketing officer, Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics at Warner Bros.talked about the Drawn To specials, “The Drawn To series has been such an important part of what we do and it’s so critical that kids have examples of others just like them exploring and taking impactful steps toward a kinder, more inclusive world.”

Cartoon Network put out a description of their efforts:

“Building on the success of the series which launched early in 2020, Drawn To aims to authentically tell stories by weaving together universal themes such as “Community,” “Family” and “Love” that resonate with both kids and parents. The series spotlights everyday kids and kid influencers celebrating achievements and ideas while engaging young viewers. By raising awareness on topics that kids care about, Drawn To spotlights the positive in today's generation and our future. Each Drawn To is produced in partnership with local artists to cultivate authentic connections with the topics being discussed.”

