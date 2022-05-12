CBS Cancels Sitcom After Two Seasons

✖

CBS has cancelled the comedy series United States of Al after two seasons. According to Deadline, the network made the call about the Chuck Lorre-produced series on Wednesday. The series, along with another Lorre-produced comedy, B Positive, has been on the bubble for the network and while the situation of for both series was similar last year and both were renewed, that was not the case this time around. The fate of B Positive is currently unclear. Other CBS series awaiting news of their fate include Magnum PI, How We Roll, and Good Sam.

United States of Al was created by David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari. The series made its debut on April 1, 2021, and stars Adhir Kalyan and Parker Young along with Elizabeth Alderfer, Kelli Gross, Dean Norris, and Farrah Mackenzie. The series follows Al (Kalyan), an interpreter from Afghanistan who moves to Columbus, Ohio with his friend Riley (Young), a Marine Corps veteran he worked with. two men both are trying to adjust to the changes in their lives — Al starting a new life in America and Riley struggling to adjust to civilian life. The series has seen mixed reviews from critics, though the second season did receive praise for how it approached the U.S.'s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The cancellation of United States of Al comes before the end of the series' second — and now final — season. Two more episodes of United States of Al remain with the finale scheduled to air on Thursday, May 19th. As for the remaining bubble series, CBS is expected to make renewal decisions in the coming days as the networks upfronts are scheduled for next week. The network has previously announced that Bob Hearts Abishola and The Big Bang Theory prequel series, Young Sheldon, will return for the 2022-2023 television season with the former picking up an early renewal and the latter having previously received a multiple-season pickup.

