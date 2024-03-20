NCIS: Sydney Renewed for Season 2

NCIS: Sydney is coming back for another round of cases on CBS. The spinoff got a second season order from the channel as announced this week. Paramount+ in Australia also asked for more NCIS: Sydney after the program became a hit in its home country. This is the first international version of the popular show. It's long-since expanded to different cities. (Big fan-favorites like NCIS: Los Angeles probably helped spark the decision to pursue different locales in the first place.) There is also some thought among observers that NCIS: Sydney made the cut for fall because of a lack of regular programming stemming from the writers and actors strikes.

"The global power of the NCIS franchise became even stronger on broadcast and streaming with the addition of NCIS: Sydney," CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach explained in a statement. "Our American viewers have fully embraced these engaging characters, unique stories and the fabulous Australian scenery. We are thrilled to bring this show back to CBS next season and spend even more time down under."

(Photo: CBS)

"We're beyond stoked with the response to the first season of the show, both in Australia and around the world, and that the team at NCIS: Sydney is returning for a second season," added executive producer and showrunner Morgan O'Neill. "We're especially thrilled to invite our audience deeper into the lives of our core team, peeling back the layers to find out what really makes them tick."

NCIS: Origins Is Coming

CBS is flying back to the past as well. Mark Harmon and his son are executive producing NCIS: Origins. Having the star back in the fold is a massive win for the franchise in general. Check out what CBS had to say about the surprise addition down below!

"We are elated and honored to continue the expansion of the 'NCIS' universe in such a unique and unexpected way," Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, wrote in a statement. "Viewers can look forward to Mark Harmon returning to CBS to narrate the complex and mysterious backstory of Leroy Jethro Gibbs' early years in 'NCIS: Origins,' which will build on the rich legacy of this character while reintroducing fan-favorite characters and meeting new ones."

"There's no denying the cultural and global phenomenon of the 'NCIS' franchise for the last 20 years," David Stapf, president of CBS Studios, chimed-in. "When Sean and Mark approached us all with this exciting expansion of the universe – exploring a young Gibbs – we knew it was the next story that needed to be told. We also couldn't be luckier to have Gina and David at the helm as co-showrunners who are not only brilliant and adept writers, but know this character and universe so well."

