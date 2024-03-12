Ghosts Gets Renewed at CBS for Season 4

CBS is bringing back Ghosts for Season 4 on the broadcast network. This announcement joins Fire Country as the latest renewals announced by the Paramount channel. For CBS, Ghosts has been a revelation on broadcast after making a major impression on streaming. The comedy has been averaging about 10.2 million viewers in a week. (Those numbers encompass both broadcast and streaming over a 7-day period.) That means Ghosts has increased viewership by 2% in spite of the shift to broadcast-first. CBS also touts the program as the #1 comedy on Paramount+ last month. Season 3's premiere episode also represented the most-watched episode of Ghosts ever. So, the paranormal comedy will get another season to charm viewers.

"GHOSTS and FIRE COUNTRY are proven viewer favorites on both broadcast and streaming thanks to exceptional storytelling, talented actors and an ever-growing fan base," offered Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. "We are elated to keep the momentum going and bring them back to CBS next season."

CBS Throws Support Behind Ghosts

(Photo: CBS)

Early last year, it was clear that CBS knew what it had with Ghosts. The network stamped a Season 3 into production and moved the show to 9PM. It was the #1 comedy show on Paramount+. So, the move to broadcast priority made a lot of sense. (It needs to be said for the record that the writers and actors strike probably only increased the visibility on shows like Ghosts and Tulsa King as viewers were exploring shows they might not have earmarked during the week.)

"This season, executive producers Joe Port, Joe Wiseman and the brilliant cast delivered episodes that far surpassed our expectations. From the opening of the Woodstone B&B to epic Halloween and Christmas episodes, we have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know our GHOSTS even better. Much like our viewers, we love them more each and every week," explained Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. "As the series continues to win fans on broadcast and streaming, we're thrilled to bring back this touching and hilarious comedy for a third season."

What's The Deal With Ghosts?

(Photo: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS)

CBS has a delightful synopsis for this series, "Samantha and Jay throw caution to the wind when they convert their recently inherited country estate into a bed-and-breakfast. Call it mislaid plans. Not only is the place falling apart, but it's also inhabited by spirits of previous residents – whom only Samantha can see and hear. Ghosts spins the funny, heartfelt story about a newfound dream that reveals connection and self-discovery aren't just for the living."

"GHOSTS stars Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky and Devan Chandler Long. Executive producers are Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); and Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios). The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm. It is based on the BBC Studios distributed format Ghosts."

Ghosts airs Thursdays (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and is available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

