The Price Is Right Headed to Primetime With Themed Episodes in 2023
The Price Is Right is headed to primetime with a bunch of specials in 2023. CBS announced that the long-running game show would be celebrating fans from all over. From former contestants, grocery store workers, math geniuses and everyone in-between, there will be a chance to compete for amazing prizes. Drew Carey will be hosting it all as America tunes in. This isn't the first time that The Price Is Right has crossed over into nighttime territory. But, it is a way to get 2023 off with a bang. Check out what's coming up down below!
"Hosting The Price is Right has been a dream job for me," said Drew Carey, current host of The Price is Right since July of 2007. "And I can't even call it a job with a straight face because I get such joy out of it. Imagine spending every workday surrounded by happy, positive strangers. It's been amazing. I really never thought my safe space would be on a sound stage, wearing a mic, cameras on me constantly, and with millions of people watching. But that's what The Price is Right is for me. I love it."
Get ready folks, because the new year will be bringing lots of joy. And plenty of Primetime specials that you will love! #PriceIsRight Tune in Jan 4th on @CBS ✨ pic.twitter.com/avjU0E7fBG— The Price Is Right (@PriceIsRight) December 16, 2022
Will you be watching these Price Is Right specials? Let us know down below!
Superfans
"Superfans" (Feb. 1, 8 p.m.) celebrates some of the show's most passionate and dedicated viewers. From a legacy contestant whose family members are such fans that she was named after a "Barker Beauty," to those who have extensive memorabilia collections, this special is a thank you to the fans who continue to be a part of the show's historic run on network television. Prizes include a once-in-a-lifetime experience of dinner with Drew Carey, a trip to Switzerland and more.prevnext
Service Industry Workers
"Service Industry Workers" (Jan. 25, 8 p.m.) gives constants who work for gratuity a chance to win the biggest tips of their lives.prevnext
Geniuses
"Geniuses" (Jan. 18,8 p.m.) puts a spotlight on incredibly gifted contestants, including mathematicians, a chess Grandmaster, an astrophysicist and a contestant who earned a perfect SAT score. These brainiacs will play for a chance to win $100,000, a Tesla and so much more.prevnext
Grocery Store Employees
"Grocery Store Employees" (Jan. 11, 8 p.m.) features grocery store employees whose expert knowledge of product pricing is put to the test. Contestants have a chance to win incredible prizes, including an Italian getaway, an all-inclusive Costa Rican retreat, a 17-foot boat, new cars and much more.prevnext
Redemption
"Redemption" (Jan. 4, 8 p.m.) gives an audience full of previous contestants who had heart-wrenching losses a second chance to "come on down" and win big. Hoping history won't repeat itself, contestants play to win big prizes, including a trip to a private island in Belize, a 14-day cruise to Antarctica, a sailboat, new car, cash prizes, a home theater set and much, much more.prev