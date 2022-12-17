The Price Is Right Headed to Primetime With Themed Episodes in 2023

The Price Is Right is headed to primetime with a bunch of specials in 2023. CBS announced that the long-running game show would be celebrating fans from all over. From former contestants, grocery store workers, math geniuses and everyone in-between, there will be a chance to compete for amazing prizes. Drew Carey will be hosting it all as America tunes in. This isn't the first time that The Price Is Right has crossed over into nighttime territory. But, it is a way to get 2023 off with a bang. Check out what's coming up down below!

"Hosting The Price is Right has been a dream job for me," said Drew Carey, current host of The Price is Right since July of 2007. "And I can't even call it a job with a straight face because I get such joy out of it. Imagine spending every workday surrounded by happy, positive strangers. It's been amazing. I really never thought my safe space would be on a sound stage, wearing a mic, cameras on me constantly, and with millions of people watching. But that's what The Price is Right is for me. I love it."

Get ready folks, because the new year will be bringing lots of joy. And plenty of Primetime specials that you will love! #PriceIsRight Tune in Jan 4th on @CBS ✨ pic.twitter.com/avjU0E7fBG — The Price Is Right (@PriceIsRight) December 16, 2022

Will you be watching these Price Is Right specials? Let us know down below!