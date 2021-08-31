Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune EP Mike Richards Fired

✖

The most beloved game show on television has been through a bit of a whirlwind over the last few weeks, but it looks as though the controversial times may be coming to an end. A long search to replace the late Alex Trebek as host of Jeopardy! concluded with executive producer Mike Richards essentially giving himself the job. That announcement was met with frustration online as well as numerous reports about Richards' behavior and conduct over the years, leading to the new host stepping down not long after taking the job. When Richards left his post as the Jeopardy! host, he was set to keep his job as executive producer of the series, in addition to his duties as EP on Wheel of Fortune. That has since changed.

New broke on Tuesday that Sony and Richards were parting ways. According to Variety, Richards was fired from both shows after the numerous controversies, as it became clear that the news around him was interfering with day-to-day work on set.

"I'm writing to let you know that Mike will no longer be serving as EP of Wheel and Jeopardy! effective immediately," executive vice president of business and strategy Suzanne Pete wrote in a memo to staff members on the two long-running game shows. "We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks. That clearly has not happened."

So Jeopardy! is now without a full time host and an executive producer. That said, Richards' absence as EP will help ensure some confidence in the search for a new permanent host.

For now, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire EP Michael Davies will be taking over production duties, though it is just an interim position until Sony hires a replacement for Richards. The Big Bang Theory alum Mayim Bialik is currently serving as the host of Jeopardy! while the search continues for a full-time host. When Richards was initially named Jeopardy! host, Bialik was announced as a part-time host, taking over for prime time specials and various tournaments. There will be other guest hosts over the course of the new season, until a permanent host is eventually named.