Chappelle's Show Coming to Streaming Services This Weekend

✖

As soon as Spooky Season is over, Netflix and HBO Max are going to be trading in scares for laughs as they add come brand new comedic content to their rosters. Comedy Central has reached a deal to add its vast library of TV shows to streaming services, including the beloved sketch comedy series, Chappelle's Show. Dave Chappelle's popular series is heading to both Netflix and HBO Max on November 1st, bringing all 33 episodes to new audiences everywhere.

Netflix and HBO Max each announced the arrival of Chappelles Show on Friday, just two days before the series is set to arrive on the services. Netflix shared the news on Twitter with a message calling the arrival of Chappelle's Show, "The best news you've heard all year."

The best news you've heard all year: Chappelle's Show is coming to Netflix US pic.twitter.com/yMOOaf3BDA — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) October 30, 2020

For HBO Max, Chappelle's Show won't be the only Comedy Central property arriving on the service on Sunday. There are actually four other popular Comedy Central originals being added to the lineup. Reno 911!, Key & Peele, Inside Amy Schumer, and Nathan for You are all going to be joining Chappelle's Show on HBO Max. The streaming service is already the exclusive home of Comedy Central's most popular TV show, South Park. Each season of South Park as well as the recently-released Pandemic Special, are currently available to stream on the service.

While Dave Chappelle remains one of the most popular stand-up comedians in the world, and Amy Schumer has had other popular projects over at HBO Max, there's a chance that Key & Peele could end up being the most popular of these new additions after they arrive. Not only have the comedy careers of Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele continued to sky-rocket since the show concluded, but the latter has also become one of the most recognizable directors in the industry. After the Comedy Central series ended, Peele wrote and directed smash horror hits Get Out and Us, the former earning him an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

While it may not be an exclusive, landing Chappelle's Show is certainly a big achievement for Netflix, considering the service has already lost Friends and Parks and Recreation in the last year. 2021 will mark the the departure of The Office from the service's lineup.

Are you looking forward to streaming these beloved comedies in November? Let us know in the comments!