Doom Patrol: Did “Ezekiel Patrol” Set up the Arrival of Major Villain in Season 2?

Doom Patrol‘s season finale hit DC Universe today revealing not just what happened next after Niles Caulder/The Chief revealed to the heroes that their traumatic accidents weren’t exactly accidents after all, but also how the team dealt with that and Mr. Nobody. However, even with things coming together in a satisfying conclusion, the series did leave the door open for a possible second season — and may have also set up for a new formidable villain for the team in the process.

After Niles’ truth was revealed, the team went their separate ways only to ultimately be drawn together again to reluctantly help The Chief who had betrayed them as Mr. Nobody had trapped Danny the Street — as well as Niles’ daughter — in a painting. After some wild shenanigans that involved giant size versions of Ezekiel the Cockroach and Admiral Whiskers, the team was successful. They all returned to the real world. Danny may have been reduced to Danny the Brick, but everyone was safe, including Niles’ daughter, Dorothy Spinner.

It’s the introduction of Dorothy that could be a clue as to who the villain of a possible season two would be — The Candlemaker. You see, in comics The Candlemaker has close ties to Dorothy and even ends up killing Niles. The Candlemaker is an ergregore who despite having been removed from the physical reality a long time ago, found a way to return to the physical world in the form of Dorothy Spinner. In comics, The Candlemaker contacts Dorothy while she’s being bullied by a group of boys and gives her three wishes. Dorothy wishes that one of the bullies would die and he does in a truly gruesome way. It’s that gruesome death that prompts Dorothy to lock The Candlemaker away in her mind.

Of course, this is Doom Patrol. It’s not quite that easy. Years later, Dorothy joins Doom Patrol and is during one mission kidnapped by the Men from N.O.W.H.E.R.E. where they plan to use her to summon the Telephone Avatar. The Candlemaker lures Dorothy with a second wish, which she uses to protect her friends. Finally, Dorothy ends up making a third wish to resurrect the murdered Joshua Clay. However, the third wish is what sets The Candlemaker free into the physical realm. Once free, he re-kills Joshua and then kills Niles as well.

With The Candlemaker being so tied to Dorothy in comics, it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to see the villain make his debut on Doom Patrol should the show return for a second season. It would also make sense for the Candlemaker to appear because the character plays such a significant role in Grant Morrison’s Doom Patrol comics run. It’s Morrison’s run on the comics that the DC Universe draws the most from.

“Oh yeah, yeah. No it was easily, easily the weirdest show,” Diane Guerrero, who plays Crazy Jane, told ComicBook.com ahead of the series premiere. “I read the comic books before I had a chance to even read the script, so I go, ‘Oh this is gonna be, this is unlike anything I’ve ever seen before’ and I was really enticed by that. And then of course when you get the script, and you see the language is amazing, the writing is just great, now you think, ‘how the hell are they going to do this?’ I’m not too savvy about the CGI world or like that kind of, the effects stuff but they’re really making it work and so it’s really fun to see. I believe we’re sort of living in a very wacky world ourselves so, I think that this isn’t really too much of a stretch from what we’ve been seeing, especially the state of our country now so, it’s kind of like good to be on a show that sort of puts all of that wackiness at the forefront and makes you deal with it whether you like, if you decide to watch, then you’ll have to deal with that whether you like it or not or whether it makes you uncomfortable.”

