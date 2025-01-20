Charlie Cox Teases Length He’ll Play Daredevil (It’s Longer Than You Think)

Daredevil’s Charlie Cox has hinted at how long he will assume the role of lawyer and vigilante Matthew “Matt” Murdock. The actor, who debuted as the superhero in Netflix’s Marvel Television’s original Daredevil series in 2015, shared the tidbit during the Daredevil: Born Again Panel at FAN EXPO San Francisco 2025. Cox was joined by co-star Wilson Bethel, who plays Bullseye, to discuss the eagerly awaited and upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series, and highlighted key production moments.

“When you play a character — I’ve been playing him for 10 years — he gets older which is disconcerting,” Cox began. “What’s weird about it is in 2018, when the show was cancelled I had like breaking up period, a mourning period because we thought we were gonna do a Season 4 then that didn’t happen and overnight we got a phone call and it was like, ‘We’re done, it’s finished’”.

During the panel discussion, when asked how excited they were to release Born Again into the world, Cox reflected on his decade-long career as the character before alluding to his eventual and final outing as Matt Murdock, much to many fans’ relief. The superhero star began by recapping how long he’d been playing Daredevil, before reassuring audiences he may be still around for longer than we thought possible.

Cox joked, “But like all breakups, we got back together.” Adding, “But now I’m aware there will presumably come a time where it really does stop happening … and the longer it goes on the harder it will be to let go of … But when I was at Comic-Con I was chatting with a couple of the Daredevil writers, comic team, and they’re getting ready to release a Daredevil comic that takes place when Matt Murdock is in his 60s, so I was like, ‘Oh, okay, great, so we’ve got some time’”.

The actor began explaining, “One of the wonderful things that’s come from the job is my association with the visually impaired community; and I feel very humbled when I hear from people who have a visual impairment, or any disability actually, tell me that [Daredevil] and this character has been important to them, and help them overcome some of the adversity in their life because of their respective disabilities.”

He continued, “That’s something we always took very seriously, and it’s of immense importance that we got that right, and I hope we have, I believe we have, but it’s really cool. Only a couple of weeks ago I was visiting a visually impaired community school in New York and it’s very moving, it’s very touching to meet with the kids who care so deeply with the character because they’ve got that extra connection towards it.”

In a synopsis shared by Marvel, the upcoming series will see Matt Murdock fighting for justice via his law firm, while ex-mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political agenda in New York. When their former identities start to resurface, both men find themselves on an “inevitable collision course.”

Daredevil: Born Again premieres March 4th on Disney+.



