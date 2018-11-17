‘Charmed’: “Bug A Boo” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “Bug A Boo,” the upcoming eight episode of Charmed‘s first season.

From the looks of things, the Charmed ones will continue trying to balance their magical lives with their personal ones. In the photos Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) can be seen sharing a friendly-looking moment with Parker (Nick Hargrove), president of Phi Delta Upsilon fraternity and the now-ex-boyfriend of Lucy (Natalie Hall), Maggie’s Kappa sister. In last week’s episode, Maggie admitted to Lucy that she had kissed Parker and it may have contributed to their breakup — a confession that led to Lucy kicking Maggie out of Kappa.

The photos also reveal that the Elders will be paying a visit to at least one of the Charmed Ones, Mel. It’s unclear why, though it might have something to do with the use of a spell that made it as though she had never met Niko (Ellen Tamaki) and had some unexpected consequences as a result.

Whatever the reason for the Elders’ visit, The CW series will have plenty more episodes to explore each of these issues. The network recently gave Charmed a full-season order to the series, adding nine more for a total of 22 episodes this season.

The Charmed reboot follows three sisters who are brought together when they discover they are powerful witches. While the series was the subject of some scrutiny earlier this year, it since has found an audience, as well as support from some of the franchise’s alums.

“[Charmed] is a show about three strong women again.” original Charmed star Shannon Doherty said of the reboot last month. “I know that it may not be your Charmed, but you should all really pat yourselves on the back and congratulate yourselves, because you’re the most loyal, amazing fans in the world. And because of you, you made it a show that a younger generation wants to see.”

Charmed airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET after Supergirl on The CW.