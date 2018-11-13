‘Charmed’: “Out of Scythe” Photos and Synopsis Released

The CW has released a synopsis and episode photos for “Out of Scythe”, the upcoming seventh episode of Charmed‘s first season.

After each of the Charmed Ones experiencing significant relationship woes this week with some unexpected ramifications — especially for Mel, whose spell to make it as though she and her girlfriend Nico had never met resulted in her no longer having a job at Hilltowne University — there will be no rest for the sisters. Turns out the town is an actual portal to hell and that means more demons. You can check out the gallery below.

Charmed may be heading into its seventh episode, but fans of the series can rest assured that there will be plenty more to come. It was reported last week that The CW had given a full-season order to the series, adding nine more episode to give the reboot series a total of 22 episodes for the entire season.

The Charmed reboot follows three sisters who are brought together when they discover they are powerful witches. While the series was the subject of some scrutiny earlier this year, it since has found an audience, as well as support from some of the franchise’s alums.

“[Charmed] is a show about three strong women again.” original Charmed star Shannon Doherty said of the reboot last month. “I know that it may not be your Charmed, but you should all really pat yourselves on the back and congratulate yourselves, because you’re the most loyal, amazing fans in the world. And because of you, you made it a show that a younger generation wants to see.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Out of Scythe” below.

CLARITY — After some unusual seismic activity, Harry (Rupert Evans) informs the sisters that Hilltowne is a portal to hell. With that said, the sisters must band together to fight off a shadowy demon that is trying to obtain a collection of powerful magical artifacts. Meanwhile, Macy (Madeleine Mantock) is given an exciting opportunity at work which comes with unexpected complications. Lastly, Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) has a conflict of conscience over her relationship with Parker (Nick Hargrove). Melonie Diaz also stars. Jamie Travis directed the episode written by Sarah Goldfinger.

Charmed airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.