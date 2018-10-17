Fans React to ‘Charmed’ Reboot Premiere

The new Charmed debuted tonight on The CW and fans had a lot to say about it.

From the moment it was announced, the Charmed reboot has faced some significant backlash not just from fans of the original series, but from some of the original stars as well. Shortly after the series big presentation at CBS’ upfronts back in May, original Charmed One Holly Marie Combs had quite a bit to say about the show’s marketing as well as the issues she had with the new show’s very premise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Let me say first that I appreciate the jobs and opportunities the Charmed reboot has created,” Combs said. “But I will never understand what is fierce, funny, or feminist in creating a show that basically says the original actresses are too old to do a job they did 12 years ago. I hope the new show is far better than the marketing, so the true legacy does remain.”

That sentiment is one that many fans shared with comments on social media reflecting as much in the weeks leading up to tonight’s premiere. However, while some fans watched tonight and found the show to be every bit as disappointing as they had expected, still others felt like the show was just different enough that it was worth giving a chance. More than a few even commented that they kind of enjoyed this new take on the Power of Three, even if it did seem a little more like the original than they expected.

Want to get an idea of how fans felt about the Charmed premiere? Read on for a selection of reactions on Twitter.

Not a reboot.

Really mixed feeling about @cw_charmed because they had a chance to reboot and DID NOT! #Charmed @Alyssa_Milano @rosemcgowan @H_Combs Why wouldnt you bring back a dynasty?! @TheCW — me (@leannhanson) October 15, 2018

Horrible.

This is fucking horrible. Jennie Snyder Urman basically created her own show and used #Charmed as a way to fucking advertise this shit. SHAME ON YOU JENNIE URMAN!!!! — Katrina (@AVeryKattyBitch) October 15, 2018

Too political

The original #Charmed was not even half this political. Way over the top. This is a definite no for me. — Victorious (@BrokenPalabras) October 15, 2018

Not ‘Charmed’ but not bad!

Loved original #Charmed for what it was from the 1st minute to the end (except when Pru died, I liked Pru). The new #CWCharmed, not yet. Love what it’s doing, but what it’s doing is not Charmed. At least not yet. Hopefully there’s magic / demons to go along with social issues. — Quijano (@QuijanoPhD) October 15, 2018

Kinda good!

I love the original so I feel bad to like the new reboot but its kinda good ?? #Charmed — Taylor Marcello (@taylormar7777) October 15, 2018

Different in a good way

Liking this “reboot” of #Charmed. Won’t spoil it for those watching later, but it already seems like a very different show in a good way. (Not entirely sure it’s a reboot based on mentioning of current issues/events, so there might be room to have cameos from past characters.) — Cherry Ambition (@CherryAmbition) October 15, 2018

Perfect for the current political climate