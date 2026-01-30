New Game of Thrones Spinoff in Development From Creator of A 10/10 Fantasy Masterpiece

Game of Thrones has successfully expanded its brand once again with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, another prequel to the original series, like House of the Dragon. The big difference with AKOTSK is that it has pushed GoT into comedic territory for the first time, opening the doors to the franchise continuing to evolve in terms of its style and tone. Now it seems that Game of Thrones is going to take its biggest stylistic swing yet, and is tapping one of the best creative talents to make it happen.

According to a new report, is breaking down HBO’s development of the Game of Thrones universe, and just how many spinoff projects are actually in active development. There is a lot more going on than most ans may think, and one project in particular jumped out: There’s a Game of Thrones animated series in development, with an iconic animation guru reportedly attached to oversee it.

What Is Game of Thrones: Nine Voyages?

HBO

Game of Thrones: Nine Voyages is the animated series that Deadline reports is in development at HBO. The series would be a direct spinoff of House of the Dragon, centering on the “Sea Snake,” aka Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint). The head of House Velaryon and husband of the late, great, Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Corlys was promoted to being Hand of the Queen to Rhaenyra Targaryen in HotD Season 2, as their faction, The Blacks, entered civil war with The Greens faction of House Targaryen, led by Prince Aegon and his mother, Queen Alicent.

Throughout House of the Dragon, we’ve heard tell of the infamous “Sea Snake” and the nine deadly voyages he sailed around the known world, including Lorath, Lys, Volantis, Qarth, and Asshai (all places that got mentioned in Game of Thrones). Corlys’s journeys led to him eventually claiming the Driftwood Throne and title of “Lord of the Tides.” That’s exactly where we find when House of the Dragon begins, but a lot of fans have wanted to know more about the Sea Snake’s backstory. This new series would deliver that.

HBO Wants the Perfect Showrunner For Game of Thrones: Nine Voyages

Cartoon Network

HBO reportedly has animation guru Genndy Tartakovsky attached to do the Game of Thrones: Nine Voyages animated series. Tartakovsky is an icon of animation, best known for his groundbreaking series Samurai Jack and Primal, as well as the original shorts version of the Star Wars animated series, Clone Wars.

Tartakovsky’s signature art deco animation style is only matched by his penchant for silent-movie-style storytelling, with animated visuals, musical scores, and sound effects conveying the story rather than traditional dialogue. It’s resulted in some of the most iconic moments in modern animation, as well as continuing a proud silent movie tradition of storytelling that transcends language and culture to consistently touch upon universal themes. Tartakovsky is also a clear student of classic epics, as most of his animated shows create grand imaginative worlds, where wild, savage environments like jungles get infused with supernatural mysticism, sci-fi oddities, if not both. And in the midst of all that fantastical world-building, there is always a character-focused story that has deep layers and a lot of heart.

Lucasfilm Animation – Cartoon Network

All of that sounds like the perfect resume for an animated Game of Thrones project about Westeros’s most famous pirate. Nine Voyages is an easy story to turn into nine animated episodes or shorts, each centered on one of Corlys’s voyages – maybe a tenth to cover his ascension to the Driftwood Throne, and meeting his future wife. If Genndy Tartakovsky does end up helming the project, it will be a fan-favorite franchise and fan-favorite creator coming together in the best way. Millions of fans will automatically be on board, and Game of Thrones could establish yet another successful way to adapt different stories from George R. R. Martin’s saga.

All Game of Thrones shows are streaming on HBO Max.